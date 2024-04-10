Strumming into its 46th Year: Dallas International Guitar Festival Returns to Dallas Market Hall, May 3-5, 2024

Facebook

The Dallas International Guitar Festival (DIGF) celebrates its 46th anniversary with a return to Dallas Market Hall May 3-5. There’s ample free parking at the hall, 2200 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, for those attending the Guitar Festival. DIGF hours are 12 noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, with continuous music on stages throughout the festival.

As the world’s largest and oldest guitar show, the Dallas International Guitar Festival blends musicians, fans, celebrities, and collectors into one huge musical extravaganza. Buy, sell, trade, or browse among thousands of new and vintage guitars, basses, amps, banjos, mandolins, straps and strings, effects pedals, keyboards, music memorabilia, and more.

Continuous Musical Entertainment

Visitors enjoy listening to the best local and regional bands on multiple stages, with performances by more than 60 local, regional, and national artists. This year’s lineup features such fan favorites as Greg Koch, George Lynch, Sonny Landreth, Ally Venable, Frank Hannon, and Andy Wood. Past and present headliners include Eric Gales, Ian Moore, Derek St. Holmes, Ted Nugent, Rick Vito, Andy Timmons, Chris Duarte, Gary Hoey, and Mark Lettieri. Jimmy Wallace and the Stratoblasters, Paul Reed Smith, Buddy Whittington, Jim Suhler, Maylee Thomas, and Quinten Hope are also frequent performers at DIGF.

Don’t miss seeing the exciting young musicians on the Texas 10 under 20 stage, where bands with members 20 or younger are featured. Catch the best in new young talent at the Texas 10 under 20 contest final showcase at 10 a.m. May 5. Ten finalists under the age of twenty will be chosen from competing bands and solo artists across all genres of music to perform in the live showcase on Sunday.

Vendors and Exhibits at DIGF

DIGF also features over 800 booths and exhibits where visitors can rub elbows with guitar legends and up-and-coming artists. You’ll also get tips from the very best musicians at instructional clinics throughout the show. The Unplugged Room stage features acoustic instruments.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $70 for general admission, with VIP admission priced from $55 to $110. Children under 12 are free, and parking is also free. Tickets can be purchased online at guitarshow.com or at the door.

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend this year’s festival at Dallas Market Hall, where over $3 million of instruments and memorabilia will be traded. The DIGF’s top sponsors are Rock Stars of Tomorrow, Heritage Auctions, Vintage Guitar Magazine, Reverend Guitars, Category 5 Amps, and Sound Bridge.

For more information and an updated schedule of events and performers, please visit guitarshow.com.