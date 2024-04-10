Harmony Public Schools to offer virtual learning option for 2024-25 school year with Harmony Virtual Academy

Facebook

[TEXAS] – Harmony Public Schools will offer a full virtual learning option to students in Greater Houston and Greater Dallas-Fort Worth this fall.

About 240 students attend virtual classes with Harmony Virtual Academy during the Spring 2024 semester.

The Harmony Virtual Academy’s team of teachers will be housed in a former Harmony campus that was redesigned for the specific needs of creating an ideal space for virtual instruction for teachers. Located in Houston’s historic Braeswood neighborhood, the location was the site of Harmony’s first campus in 2000 – creating a unique nod to both Harmony’s history and future.

From there, Harmony educators will connect with scholars from across Texas in both live, synchronous learning and student-led asynchronous lessons. Students also will have access to Harmony’s full range of support services, as well as an array of virtual extracurricular activities.

“The biggest difference is you can learn at your own pace,” Harmony Virtual Academy student Isaac Garcia said.

Isaac’s Tony Garcia father said he wishes Harmony Virtual Academy had been an option for the family’s older children in previous years, as he sees how motivated his son is by the coursework and attending school online.

“We told him if he maintains good grades he can keep virtual at-home schooling,” he said. “And he loves it, so he’s been keeping his grades almost all straight-As. He really loves it.”

Harmony Virtual Academy was launched in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, even after the pandemic’s end, families across Texas have found its flexible and personalized approach to learning made an ideal fit for their families’ unique needs.

From busy working parents striving to balance professional commitments with active involvement in their child’s education to families with children facing health challenges that require a secure learning environment, virtual education provides a solution that fits their lifestyle and requirements.

“As parents, it has been a very calming process knowing that our students can not only be virtual, but also with the same Harmony structure that we very much like,” Harmony Virtual Academy parent Nemrac Figueroa said.

For families with children pursuing artistic passions, athletic ambitions, or intensive training schedules, virtual education offers the flexibility to tailor their academic journey around their extracurricular pursuits. This allows students to excel academically while nurturing their talents and interests without compromise.

Moreover, virtual education serves as a lifeline for families in remote or underserved communities, granting access to high-quality educational resources and specialized instructors that may not be available locally. By transcending geographical boundaries, virtual education ensures that every child, regardless of their location, can access a world-class education that prepares them for success in an increasingly interconnected world.

“We believe that students learn best in a traditional classroom setting,” Dr. Bilgehan Yasar, Harmony’s Executive Director of Virtual Education said. “But we also believe some students thrive in virtual learning. So that’s why we created Harmony Virtual Academy – as an option, a choice to our students and parents.”

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

Harmony Virtual Academy is currently accepting applications for the 2024-2025 school year for both students and team members.