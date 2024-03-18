Spring Sips: Refreshing Cocktail Recipes to Welcome the Season

Kristin Barclay
gin and tonic with oranges
The weather is warmer, the flowers are blooming, and it’s the perfect time to sit outside and enjoy a refreshing cocktail or two before Mother Nature cranks up the temperature. So, it’s time to welcome the vibrant flavors of spring with refreshing cocktail recipes. Whether you’re a fan of the botanical notes of gin, the crispness of vodka, or the spirited kick of tequila, there’s a cocktail recipe to suit every taste. From light and floral gin concoctions to zesty vodka mixes and bold tequila creations, these springtime drinks are perfect for sipping in the sun or enjoying al fresco with friends.

Triple Citrus Gin & Tonic

Ingredients:
1.5 parts Gin & Tonic
4 parts Tonic Water
Lemon, Orange, and Grapefruit Twists

Glassware: Highball Glass

Garnish: Lemon, Orange, and Grapefruit Twists

Method: Build all ingredients over ice in a highballs glass, starting with gin and then adding the tonic. Garnish with citrus twists

Negroni

negroni with bowl of olives
Courtesy photo

 

Ingredients:
1 part Fords Gin
1 part Sweet Red Vermouth
1 part Bitter Aperitif

Glassware: Double Rocks Glass

Garnish: Orange Twist

Method: Stir all ingredients over ice, then strain into a double rocks glass over new ice.

Pegu Club

orange cocktail with flower garnish
Courtesy photo

Ingredients:

2 parts Fords Gin
0.75 parts Orange Curacao
0.75 parts Lime Juice
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
Lime Wedge

Glassware: Cocktail Glass

Garnish: Lime Wedge

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice, strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with a lime wedge.

The Zesty One 

clear liquid in rocks glass with ice

Ingredients:

1.5oz Belvedere Vodka
⅔ oz Lime Juice
⅓ oz Sugar Syrup

Directions: Add all ingredients to cocktail shaker and shake over cubed ice. Fine strain into chilled coupette. Garnish with a lime zest.

La Valoma

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Volcan Tequila Blanco
  • ¾ oz Lime
  • ¾ oz Agave Syrup
  • 1 ½ oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
  • Pinch of Salt
  • Topped with Soda Water

 

Method: Pour ingredients into a glass with ice and stir gently. Strain chilled drink into a new glass with large ice cube and garnish with a grapefruit twist.

Postage Stamp

coktail with lemon peel garnish

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Glenmorangie Original
1/3 oz Elderflower Cordial
1/3 oz Orgeat
1 oz Lemon Juice
1 Dash Orange Bitters

METHOD: Shake all ingredients with ice. Serve in a coupe. Garnish with a twist of orange zest on the rim of the glass.

The 1700

Jeptha Creed bottle and cocktail

2oz Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Bourbon
¼ oz Absinthe
½ oz Luxardo Cherry Juice,
1 Egg White,
½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice,
Garnish with Nutmeg

Combine all ingredients over ice into a shaker tin. Shake thoroughly. Double strain into one half of your shaker and remove ice from the tin; shake again without ice. Strain into coupe glass and top with ground nutmeg

Kristin Barclay
