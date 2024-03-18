Spring Sips: Refreshing Cocktail Recipes to Welcome the Season

The weather is warmer, the flowers are blooming, and it’s the perfect time to sit outside and enjoy a refreshing cocktail or two before Mother Nature cranks up the temperature. So, it’s time to welcome the vibrant flavors of spring with refreshing cocktail recipes. Whether you’re a fan of the botanical notes of gin, the crispness of vodka, or the spirited kick of tequila, there’s a cocktail recipe to suit every taste. From light and floral gin concoctions to zesty vodka mixes and bold tequila creations, these springtime drinks are perfect for sipping in the sun or enjoying al fresco with friends.
Triple Citrus Gin & Tonic
Ingredients:
1.5 parts Gin & Tonic
4 parts Tonic Water
Lemon, Orange, and Grapefruit Twists
Glassware: Highball Glass
Garnish: Lemon, Orange, and Grapefruit Twists
Method: Build all ingredients over ice in a highballs glass, starting with gin and then adding the tonic. Garnish with citrus twists
Negroni
Ingredients:
1 part Fords Gin
1 part Sweet Red Vermouth
1 part Bitter Aperitif
Glassware: Double Rocks Glass
Garnish: Orange Twist
Method: Stir all ingredients over ice, then strain into a double rocks glass over new ice.
Pegu Club
Ingredients:
2 parts Fords Gin
0.75 parts Orange Curacao
0.75 parts Lime Juice
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
Lime Wedge
Glassware: Cocktail Glass
Garnish: Lime Wedge
Method: Shake all ingredients with ice, strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with a lime wedge.
The Zesty One
Ingredients:
1.5oz Belvedere Vodka
⅔ oz Lime Juice
⅓ oz Sugar Syrup
Directions: Add all ingredients to cocktail shaker and shake over cubed ice. Fine strain into chilled coupette. Garnish with a lime zest.
La Valoma
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Volcan Tequila Blanco
- ¾ oz Lime
- ¾ oz Agave Syrup
- 1 ½ oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
- Pinch of Salt
- Topped with Soda Water
Method: Pour ingredients into a glass with ice and stir gently. Strain chilled drink into a new glass with large ice cube and garnish with a grapefruit twist.
Postage Stamp
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz Glenmorangie Original
1/3 oz Elderflower Cordial
1/3 oz Orgeat
1 oz Lemon Juice
1 Dash Orange Bitters
METHOD: Shake all ingredients with ice. Serve in a coupe. Garnish with a twist of orange zest on the rim of the glass.
The 1700
2oz Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Bourbon
¼ oz Absinthe
½ oz Luxardo Cherry Juice,
1 Egg White,
½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice,
Garnish with Nutmeg
Combine all ingredients over ice into a shaker tin. Shake thoroughly. Double strain into one half of your shaker and remove ice from the tin; shake again without ice. Strain into coupe glass and top with ground nutmeg