Spjork mashup band headlines Play Day! In Midlothian

Spjork mashup band will take the stage from 8 to 10 p.m. at Midlothian Parks & Rec’s annual Play Day! event on Saturday, April 13, at Community Park, 3601 S. 14th Street. Spjork (pronounced spee-YORK) performs mashups, remixes, and medleys of dance, pop, and rock tunes from the 80s through today to present a high-energy, family-friendly dance party.

Bring chairs and blankets for lawn seating.

Play Day! fun begins at 6 p.m. and includes free face painting and balloon art, a scavenger hunt, and souvenirs and refreshments while supplies last. Bring your own equipment or borrow ours to experience all the park amenities, such as basketball, tennis, pickleball, and sand volleyball, as well as the splash pad and fishing pond.

On hand to provide information about Midlothian youth recreational sports opportunities will be Midlothian Tennis Association, Premier Soccer Club, Midlothian Football League, and Midlothian ISD.

This event is free and open to the public thanks to sponsors Methodist Midlothian Medical Center and Midlothian Community Development Corporation.

For more information, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/PlayDay.