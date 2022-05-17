Single Vehicle Accident In Palestine Results in One Fatality

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

CORSICANA – On 5/15/22 at approximately 6:51p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a one vehicle fatality crash on FM 315 approximately 13 miles north of Palestine in Anderson County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2002 Honda Accord was traveling south on FM 315. The Honda attempted to negotiate a curve to the left at an unsafe speed. This caused the Honda to drive off the roadway to the right where it struck a mailbox. The driver overcorrected back to the left causing the Honda to slide across the roadway where it struck a large tree off of the roadway.

The driver, 38 year-old, Jose Gonzalez, of Palestine was transported to UT Tyler Hospital with incapacitating injuries. A 14 year-old female juvenile was transported to Palestine Regional Medial Center with incapacitating injuries. The front seat passenger, a 15 year-old male juvenile was declared deceased at the scene by Judge Karen Taylor of Precinct #2.

The investigation is on-going and there is no other information available at this time.