Shakeaspeare Dallas Presents Macbeth Jan. 17-Feb. 1

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Shakespeare Dallas presents a classical staging of Macbeth at The Norma Young Arena Stage at Theatre Three Jan. 17-Feb. 1. The indoor Shakespeare in the Round production is directed by Jenni Stewart, and stars Bryan Pitts as Macbeth and Natalie Young as Lady Macbeth. Also referred to superstitiously as “The Scottish Play,” this Shakespearean tragedy involves three witches telling a Scottish general that he will be King of Scotland. Encouraged by his wife, Macbeth slays the king and becomes the new king, resulting in civil war and deep unrest.

The approximate run time is 1 hour and 45 minutes with a 10-minute intermission. The show begins at 8 p.m. for evening shows and 2:30 p.m. for Saturday and Sunday matinees, with the house opening thirty minutes before each show. Tickets cost $20 for students, $26 for members, $30 for seniors, and $38 for general admission. In addition, $15 discounted rush tickets will be available at the box office thirty minutes before the start of each performance.

Shakespeare Dallas Macbeth Company

The cast of Macbeth includes Bryan Pitts as Macbeth, Natalie Young as Lady Macbeth/Second Witch, and Adrian Godinez as Macduff/Captain. Brandon Whitlock is Lennox/First Murderer/Third Witch/Young Siward, with Jon Garrard as Malcome/Third Murderer. Dennis Raveneau is Porter/2nd Lord/Doctor, Jasonica Moore is First Witch/Lady Macduff/Gentlewoman, and Nicole Berastequi is Ross/Hecate. Omar Padilla is Banquo/Apperitions, T.A. Taylor is Duncan/2nd Murderer/1st Lord/ Siward, and Efren Paredes os Donalbain/Fleance/Seyton.

The design and production team includes Jenni Stewart as Director, Korey Kent as Scenographer/Costume Designer, Danielle Georgiou as Movement/Intimacy Director, and Alondra Puentes as Assistant Movement Choreographer. Cody Stockstill is Set Designer, Nick Lafeur is Associate Costume Designer and Wardrobe Supervisor, Aaron Johansen is Lighting Designer, and Kellen Voss is Sound Designer. David Saldivar is Fight Choreographer, Cindy Ernst Godinez is Properties Designer, Isa Flores is Gore Designer, Grace Hellyer is Stage Manager, and Mallory Williams is Assistant Stage Manager.

Shakespeare Dallas Information

Shakespeare Dallas now offers Membership packages that include access to all Shakespeare in the Park shows. It also includes discounts on additional programming such as staged readings, tickets to Shakespeare in the Round and Music in the Park, a free gift from the Shoppe, invitations to exclusive member events, and bonus tickets to share with friends.

For over 50 years, Shakespeare Dallas has entertained North Texas with exciting and accessible indoor and outdoor theatre, integrated school programs, community events, and cultural enrichment. Performing for more than 25,000 attendees each year, Shakespeare Dallas is best known for the beloved Shakespeare in the Park series, producing quality works the way Shakespeare was meant to be enjoyed: under the stars. For more information about Shakespeare Dallas, visit shakespearedallas.org.