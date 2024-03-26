Revolutionizing Learning and Leisure in the Southern Sector: Cedar Hill’s New Library In A Park

Facebook

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS (March 25, 2024) – In the heart of Cedar Hill, a groundbreaking project is taking shape that exemplifies community collaboration and innovation through a shared vision of a city. The Cedar Hill Library in a Park, featuring the Traphene Hickman Library, Cedar Hill Museum and Signature Park, is set to be a cultural epicenter fostering unprecedented opportunities for all community members.

The state-of-the-art Traphene Hickman Library is positioned to become a hub that caters to the diverse needs of businesses, entrepreneurs, children, teens and the broader community. Four times the size of Cedar Hill’s previous Zula B. Wylie Library, the new facility transcends traditional library boundaries by offering event venue spaces including a large rooftop deck for special occasions such as weddings and a creative arts learning studio for podcast recording. Remote work areas and conference spaces further solidify the library’s role as a cultural and social hub. The surrounding Signature Park, featuring lush outdoor spaces, multiple trails, performance areas and Wi-Fi throughout, encourages multi-generational outdoor activities while promoting nature appreciation.

The Mayor of Cedar Hill, Stephen Mason, shared this sentiment on his excitement for the project: “As a Cedar Hill native, Cedar Hill’s Zula B. Wylie Library was instrumental to my formative years and educational success throughout high school and college. As a father I look forward to my daughters growing and learning in the new Cedar Hill Library in a Park.”

This unprecedented project was built by the community, for the community. Cedar Hill citizens of all ages, from the Teen Council to the city’s most tenured board members, had an admirably active hand in the development of the Library in a Park.

Teen Council President Abigail Ruiz explained that “teens of Cedar Hill want and need a place to hang out with friends, study and network. Knowing that our home, the City of Cedar Hill advocated for us and wanted to make sure the Library in a Park was for all community members means a lot.”

Another Teen Council Member, Isabella Reyes said “as an avid reader who sees books as my happy place, I am so excited to see the community come together around reading and learning.”



Before its doors even open, the Cedar Hill Library in a Park has already brought the community together in a powerful way. Active involvement from the Site Planning Committee, Citizen Design Committee, the Mayor’s Teen Council and a wide array of citizens allowed this project to blossom into a highly anticipated space for the city that integrates nature, education and economic impact to benefit each and every member of Cedar Hill’s diverse community and beyond.