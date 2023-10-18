Raul Herrera Jr., Fugitive from McAllen Added to Texas Most Wanted List

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Raul Herrera Jr., of McAllen, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. Remember, all tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Raul Herrera Jr., 51, is affiliated with the Tango Vallucos gang and has, in the past, also been affiliated with the Texas Syndicate gang. He has been wanted since May 2023, when warrants were issued out of Hidalgo County for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury of a family member and violation of bond/protective order.

In 1990, Herrera was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and sentenced to ten years of confinement. In 2002, he was convicted in federal court of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, as well as felon in possession of a firearm for which he was sentenced to eleven years of confinement and nine years of confinement, served concurrently. In 2014, Herrera was convicted of money laundering and sentenced to three years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility.

Herrera is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest and both arms. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Herrera’s wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 35 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $88,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.