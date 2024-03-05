RANDY ROGERS BAND IGNITES NASHVILLE’S RYMAN AUDITORIUM WITH A TWO-NIGHT STAND

Facebook

NASHVILLE, TENN. (March 5, 2024) — Randy Rogers Band returned to Music City for a special weekend at the Ryman Auditorium, packing out the Mother Church of Country Music on Friday (3/1) and selling-out Saturday’s (3/2) show on Texas Independence Day.

The “Texas mainstay group,” as acclaimed by Billboard, treated their well-devoted fans in the audience both nights with special guests and fan-favorite hits. Friday night’s show saw long-time friend and fellow-Texan Wade Bowen as the opening act, and later in the night, a surprise guest on stage.

Creating an equally exciting night on Saturday, Cody Canada and Stoney LaRue, also hailing from the Lone Star State, set the precedent for an evening full of music and celebration with their opening sets. Taking a step further, Canada joined RRB on stage for their co-penned hit “This Time Around.” The excitement didn’t stop there as ROLLERCOASTER and HOMECOMING producer Radney Foster made an appearance to duet “Kiss Me In The Dark.”

“My Texas Independence weekend was spent with all the bands I love in the most iconic venue in town. Nashville, Ryman Auditorium, thank you for embracing our brand of Country music,” says Rogers.

Already in for a wild ride this year, RRB will spend 2024 paying tribute to 20 years of sophomore album ROLLERCOASTER. The band kicked off the anniversary in January in Steamboat, CO, at The MusicFest, performing the LP top to bottom with help from ROLLERCOASTER collaborators Bowen, Canada, and Foster.

Also, in the spirit of reminiscing, the band sent fan favorite “I Won’t Give Up” from their notorious HOMECOMING album to Texas Country Radio (1/22). Making a splash as a chart-climbing Top 20 single in its first three weeks.

With highly anticipated upcoming festival appearances throughout Texas including Chilifest, Cattle Country, and LJT Texas Music Festival to name a few, see the band’s full list of tour dates here.