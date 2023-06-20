Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) Echoes ERCOT Call For Voluntary Energy Conservation

Facebook

Austin, Texas – The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) is echoing a notice from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electricity use, if safe to do so, due to extreme temperatures and forecasted record demand. The Voluntary Conservation Notice is in effect from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. CT today, Tuesday, June 20.

ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions. Voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand during a specific period of time, typically late afternoon, and evening.

ERCOT is requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

Today’s Voluntary Conservation Notice is part of ERCOT’s Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS), which alerts the public of grid conditions. Last week, ERCOT issued a Weather Watch from June 15 – June 21 due to increased temperature and high demand.

ERCOT and the PUCT are asking Texans to take simple power conservation steps to reduce demand on the grid. The PUCT’s Power to Save website has tips for reducing electricity use in homes and businesses and other energy saving tips are available at TXANS (ercot.com).

On June 19, 2023, ERCOT broke the June peak demand record, unofficially, with 79,304 MW, surpassing the June 2022 record of 76,718 MW. Last summer, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records. The current all-time record of 80,148 MW was set on July 20, 2022.

ERCOT will continue to use all tools available to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner.

Our mission is to serve Texans by regulating the state’s electric, telecommunication, and water and sewer utilities, implementing respective legislation, and offering customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints. Since its founding in 1975, the Commission has a long and proud history of service to Texas, protecting customers, fostering competition, and promoting high quality infrastructure. To learn more, please visit https://www.puc.texas.gov.