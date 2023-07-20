No Devices Found At Ellis County Court Following Bomb Threat

Facebook

This afternoon around 2:41 pm, the Ellis County Sheriff’s office received a report of a bomb threat at the Ellis County Court building. First responders from multiple agencies immediately began the process of securing the building located at 109 S. Jackson Street in Waxahachie. This involved evacuating the building and street closures to establish a safe perimeter.

The DFW Airport Bomb Squad was requested to come search for any devices and remove any potential threats. Their search determined there were no devices and they cleared the building to return to business as usual.

The Ellis County Sherriff’s Office wants the public to know how seriously they take threats to human life. As such, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has an active investigation seeking to find the responsible party.

In addition, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their patience as well as the many agencies that assisted in securing the perimeter and assessing the threat level.

Assisting agencies include: the Waxahachie Police Department, Waxahachie Fire Department, The Ellis County Emergency Management Team, The Department of Public Safety-Highway Patrol Division, the Ellis County & District Attorney’s Office, the Ellis County Fire Marshal’s Office and the DFW Airport Bomb Squad.