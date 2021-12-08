Mouthwatering Experience with Perry’s New Private Reserve Caviar

Facebook

Premier, award-winning steakhouse has debuted innovative new caviar service

DALLAS (Dec. 8, 2021) – With the global caviar market booming, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is capitalizing on the growing trend and making every day special for guests by introducing its own private label caviar in a sparkling new one-of-a-kind service!

The premier-award-winning steakhouse is taking its Rare and Well Done® experience to the next level with its Private Reserve Caviar – an exquisite treat for the palate and eyes with pearls showing beautiful amber and deep-sea green colors hinting of the buttery and nutty flavors, finished with a distinct and malossol brininess. Hand-selected and styled by Perry’s Master Caviar Maker and culinary team, the innovative brand’s signature caviar is from the world’s finest small batch sturgeon that have been ethically and sustainably farmed with an all-natural diet, harvested with the highest-quality practices and stored in original tins with no preservatives.

Perry’s refined caviar service dish is kept at subzero temps to maintain a perfect temperature in the range of 55 degrees for this unique delicacy to open in flavor and texture. Served surrounded by ice and sparklers, the combined result is a show-stopping and mouthwatering experience for your palate. Perry’s Private Reserve Caviar is served with chives, crumbled egg whites, toast points, crumbled egg yolks and red onions.

“At Perry’s, we’re always looking for new ways to elevate our guests’ experiences,” said Perry’s Master Development Chef Rick Moonen. “There is nothing quite like our new Private Reserve Caviar, and we can’t wait for our guests to indulge in this sought-after, delicious treat.”

Guests can pair their Private Reserve Caviar with the perfect sparkling complement – Perry’s Holiday Bubbles Flight. For $19, the special tasting flight features three 2-ounce pours of Jeio Bisol Brut from Prosecco, Italy; Cordorniu Brut Reserva from Cava, Spain; and Moet Imperial Reserve Brut from Champagne, Italy.

Perry’s currently has steakhouses located across Texas and in Birmingham, Chicago, Denver, Miami, Nashville and Raleigh. For a complete menu and to learn more about Perry’s, visit PerrysSteakhouse.com.

About Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has earned a faithful following by perfecting prime since 1979. Beginning as a small butcher shop, Perry’s has grown into a renowned group of award-winning restaurants featuring USDA Prime beef, tableside carvings, signature selections, flaming desserts and handcrafted cocktails at its Bar 79.

Specializing in a Rare and Well Done® experience, Perry’s currently operates steakhouse locations across Texas and in Birmingham, Chicago, Denver, Miami, Nashville and Raleigh. Additional concepts include Perry & Sons Market & Grille and CARVE American Grille. For more information, please visit PerrysSteakhouse.com.