Markeis Jamal Richardson Added To Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Markeis Jamal Richardson of Texarkana, Texas, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Markeis Jamal Richardson, 36, is affiliated with the Loyalty Cash Business (LCB) gang and has ties to Texarkana and Dallas. In January 2020, Richardson was convicted in Texas of engaging in organized criminal activity and subsequently sentenced to 10 years of probation. Several months later, he was convicted in Arkansas of two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

In June 2022, multiple warrants were issued by the Texarkana Police Department (Texas) for Richardson’s arrest for robbery; engaging in organized criminal activity – aggravated assault; and engaging in organized criminal activity – money laundering. The following month, multiple warrants were issued out of Bowie County for his arrest for violating his probation. Additionally, in July 2022, a warrant was issued out of Arkansas for Richardson’s arrest for a parole violation.

Richardson is 6 feet tall and weighs about 245 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest and both arms. He may also be known by the nickname “Big Kei.” For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Richardson’s wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. In 2023, DPS and other agencies arrested 47 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 23 sex offenders and 12 gang members. In addition, $111,500 in rewards were paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.