Lincoln Unveils 2024 Nautilus: A Luxurious SUV with Evolved Design and Cutting-Edge Technology

Lincoln has just unveiled its latest SUV, the all-new 2024 Nautilus, and it’s bringing some exciting updates to the table. This SUV boasts a sleek design, an available hybrid powertrain, and new connected features like the Lincoln Digital Experience and Lincoln BlueCruise hands-free highway driving technology. These additions aim to enhance the ownership experience both on and off the road.

Inside, the Nautilus offers a spacious and tranquil cabin with a 48-inch panoramic display, the largest in its class, and a reimagined interior that combines tech with luxury. The design includes ambient lighting and crystal-inspired details that create a serene atmosphere reminiscent of sunlight reflected on water.

“For more than a century, Lincoln has been recognized for its exquisite design and craftsmanship, and as we look ahead to the future, we reimagined the cabin experience and what the sanctuary can become for our clients,” said Dianne Craig, president, Lincoln. “The 2024 Nautilus elevates our portfolio and offers our global clients an all-new, compelling SUV with connected experiences and features that make it just as fun to drive as it is to relax in.”

All-new Lincoln Digital Experience with 48-inch panoramic display – the largest in its class – lets Nautilus clients personalize their entertainment system with their favorite music, navigation and entertainment apps

The Lincoln Digital Experience allows clients to personalize their space using a touchscreen and the main 48-inch display. It integrates with Google and Amazon services, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto to keep drivers connected and entertained. The system prioritizes voice controls for safer driving. Integration with Google Maps provides real-time traffic, road conditions, dynamic and eco-friendly routes and points of interest. Navigation info is displayed on both the touchscreen and the digital cluster.

On the road, the Nautilus features an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Lincoln BlueCruise for hands-free highway driving, reducing stress during commutes or long trips. The exterior design has been updated with new LED headlamps and signature lighting elements that highlight the brand’s vision for the future.

Buyers can choose between a standard 2.0-liter turbocharged engine or a hybrid powertrain, with the latter offering impressive fuel efficiency. The Nautilus also offers a range of interior customization options, including new color themes and the Jet Appearance Package for a sleek look.

Luxurious craftsmanship for a personalized journey

Designers have created a graceful, flowing style that maximizes space for occupants – utilizing luxurious materials and providing many options for clients to personalize their Nautilus.

In addition to the available four signature exterior body colors – Red Carpet, Diamond Red, Chroma Caviar and Blue Panther13 – the all-new 2024 Nautilus introduces three new available interior color themes:

Black Onyx and Medium Light Space Gray, a fresh take on a core offering that enhances the feeling of spaciousness

Smoked Truffle, a two-tone neutral but warm theme that provides an interior space that is cozy and calm

Black Onyx and Allura Blue, offered as a Reserve model theme, creating interest through a subtle interplay of colors while offering a distinct and refined theme that advances the expression of Lincoln

The Jet Appearance Package, which is available on all trims, includes two-tone paint, available high gloss black 22-inch wheels, an exclusive interior environment, and anodized black exterior elements. The package offers a sleek and dynamic look – another way for clients to personalize their Nautilus. The exclusive Black Onyx interior, available on Premiere and Reserve models, features a Copper Code aluminum applique, which is enhanced by Dusted Copper accent stitching throughout.

For the ultimate in Lincoln luxury, Nautilus will offer a new, exclusive Lincoln Black Label theme14 – Redwood – in addition to the popular Chalet theme. Redwood mimics the warmth and beauty of the redwood forest, with a tree-inspired motif.

From rich textures to immersive audio, Nautilus will offer the award-winning available Revel® Ultima 3D Audio System which features 28 speakers that envelop each occupant in rich, precise, and multidimensional sound. Paired with the available 24-Way Perfect Position Driver and Passenger Seats, the all-new Nautilus creates a concert-like experience on the road.

Overall, the all-new Nautilus aims to provide a luxurious and personalized driving experience, and it’s available now in North America starting at $50,415.