Landry Legacy Presented by Dallas Historical Society

“The Landry Legacy” is presented by the Dallas Historical Society at the renovated Hall of State at Fair Park Nov. 12. The gala evening event will celebrate their receipt of the Tom & Alicia Landry Family Collection. The event also honors the 60th anniversary of the Dallas Cowboys, known as “America’s Team.”

Karl Chiao, Executive Director of the Dallas Historical Society, said the society is thrilled to be able to celebrate the legacy of the legendary first coach of the Dallas Cowboys with former players from the Landry era.

Mike Doocy from Fox 4 will moderate a discussion with three former players, all of them members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The players are Cliff Harris, Mel Renfro, and Drew Pearson, who will reminisce about their time with Coach Landry. A reception and the premier of the collection will kick off the evening.

Landry Legacy

This inspirational collection tells the story of the man behind the legend, featuring more than 60 mementos from Landry’s life. Some of these items have never been seen by the public. These relics – from Landry’s childhood to Cowboys coach and after – will be given a permanent home with the Dallas Historical Society at the Hall of State in Fair Park.

Tickets are $30 for those wishing to stream the online, virtual event. Tickets are $250 for those patrons attending the Landry Legacy Event at the Hall of State Nov. 12. The Landry Legacy Event is sponsored by the Murchison Family and presented by the Dallas Historical Society, in partnership with Sunwest Communications.

For more information, or to purchase tickets for either the virtual event or the Hall of State event, please visit Eventbrite.com.

The Dallas Historical Society is a Cultural Resource and a Museum that collects, preserves, exhibits, and gives context to the rich history of Dallas and of Texas, and gives heart and shape to that community’s future to educate and inspire present and future generations.

