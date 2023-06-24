Lancaster ISD Bid Notice 2024-002

Facebook

You are invited to submit competitive sealed proposals to the Lancaster Independent School District’s Purchasing Coordinator for Technology Firewall upgrade. Proposals will be received on our online bidding service July 11, until 2:00 p.m. (CST) at the following address:

Attn: Eleanor Hairston,

Purchasing Coordinator

422 S. Centre Avenue

Lancaster, TX 75146

(972) 218-1416

The district reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals and to waive any formalities and technicalities.

RFP No. # FY 2024-002 in its entirety is posted on the Lancaster ISD website https://www.lancasterisd.org