Karbach Brewing Co. Seeks Ranch Water Wanderer

Texas-based Karbach Brewing Co. is kicking off the search for their Karbach Ranch Water Wanderer, since this summer is expected to be the busiest travel season ever. The Wanderer will celebrate the expansion of the Karbach Ranch Water Hard Seltzer, an iconic, refreshing Texas beverage. By taking it to more people around the country, they hope to encourage folks to do some exploring through the brewing company’s home region.

Overview of the contest: The brewery is searching for the perfect candidate to take on this exciting adventure. Traveling through Texas and the Southwest to learn more about the friendly, weird, wonderful, big-hearted culture that makes the state and region great-like Karbach Ranch Water Hard Seltzers-and find unique travel gems.

Karbach Ranch Water Wanderer Contest

The contest duration is July 6-27, enter to win before 11:59:59 p.m. (CDT) on July 27. If you think you might have what it takes to deserve the coveted title of the Karbach Ranch Water Wanderer–and the $10,000 prize that comes with it—please visit KarbachRanchWaterWanderer.com. Share your name and contact info, and highlight why you want to win. You can also visit Karbach on social @KarbachBrewing to enter.

The winner of the search for the Karbach Ranch Water Wanderer will receive $10,000. The stipend will cover their paid adventure to travel across Texas, while eating and drinking their way through hidden gems that make Texas and the Southwest uniquely special.

Southwest Travel Guide: Karbach will also be asking fans to submit their top favorite, must-see stops in Texas and the Southwest through social. Whether it be a favorite restaurant, shop, hiking trail, or anything in between, hop on to Karbach’s social channels to help the brewery create the perfect “Southwest Travel Guide” for all fans, and to assist the Karbach Ranch Water Wanderer in their journey.

Ranch Water Hard Seltzer

Last January, Karbach launched Ranch Water Hard Seltzer – the brewery’s take on the classic Texas-inspired cocktail. It’s gluten-free, made with 100% Blue Agave, and clocks in at just 90 calories with 4.5% ABV – in the traditional Original Lime flavor.

This year, Karbach has released new varieties to their Ranch Water line, including Prickly Pear, Meyer Lemon, Watermelon, Grapefruit, and Spicy Mango. All flavors are available in a variety pack of 12-12 ounce cans with Original Lime.

More folks around the country can simmer down with Karbach Ranch Water this summer, with the expanded distribution of the Ranch Water Variety Pack. The variety pack includes 12 12oz cans of Original Lime, Prickly Pear, Meyer Lemon, and Watermelon in select stores nationwide.