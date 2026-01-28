GARRISON BROTHERS DISTILLERY Announces Their First-Ever Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon Release

Facebook

Distilled in Fall 2019, Six-Year-Old Bourbon Will be 10th in the Portfolio

HYE, TX (January 27, 2026) – Founded in 2006, Garrison Brothers Distillery, the first and oldest legal whiskey distillery in Texas, and the first distillery outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handcrafted, corn-to-cork bourbon whiskey, is proud to announce the release of its first Bottled in Bond Bourbon, a six-year-old, 100-proof Texas bourbon made from Texas grains and proofed with pure Hill Country rainwater.

On Saturday February 28, in celebration of Texas Independence Day, 2,000 bottles of Garrison Brothers Bottled in Bond will be available first come first serve at the distillery in Hye, Texas during their Bottled in Bond, A 100 Proof Texas Celebration event.

Distilled in Fall 2019, Garrison Brothers Bottle in Bond, becoming the 10th bourbon in the brand’s portfolio, followed the path and process protected by the 1897 U.S. law that was set to demand and preserve clarity in the national spirit. It must be made from one distilling season, one distiller, one distillery; aged in bonded storage; and bottled at 100 proof.

“From day one, Garrison Brothers has cooked our own mash, fermented our own distillers beer, pot-distilled, and aged our bourbon right here in Hye, Texas. There’s no BS here. For six summers, this whiskey moved in and out of the wood, tightening its flavor and deepening its color. We proofed it down to 100 and put our name on it. This release marks a milestone for Texas distilling, Donnis Todd and our entire team,” shares Dan Garrison, Founder of Garrison Brothers Distillery.

Bottled in Bond is a promise kept. It carries the hallmarks of place and process—sweet mash grain, open-air fermentations, and six summers of Hill Country heat, forging oak into flavor. Built to savor neat and ready for classic cocktails, it stands tall at 50% Alc/Vol. Garrison Brothers’ Bottled in Bond is oaky and smoky, with tobacco, leather, and campfire kindling on the nose. The palate opens with toasted oak and heavy wood sugars—robust, earthy, deep, and full. It drinks like a cross between maple syrup and homemade root beer, rich with sassafras and sarsaparilla. Layers of caramelized dark chocolate follow, mingling with plums, nectarines, roasted almonds, and toffee for a mouth-watering finish.

“One run, one place, one team. Then we let Texas do what Texas does. Hot days. Cool nights. Oak inhaling and exhaling until the whiskey got bold, and layered, and honest. We were not chasing ‘bottled-in-bond.’ We were chasing the best bottled-in-bond bourbon ever made,” adds Donnis Todd, Master Distiller, Garrison Brothers.

Suggested retail price for Bottled in Bond is $99.99 and will be available on e-commerce and across finer retail, restaurant, and bars by end of March 2026. Garrison Brothers premium Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey is sold nationwide and across five countries. For more information about Garrison Brothers, go to www.garrisonbros.com.

About Garrison Brothers

Garrison Brothers Distillery, located in Hye, Texas, is the first and oldest legal whiskey distillery in Texas, and the first distillery outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handcrafted, corn-to-cork bourbon whiskey—and only bourbon whiskey. Every drop is made from Texas-grown grain, distilled and aged under the blazing Hill Country sun, proofed by pure rainwater, and bottled by hand at the ranch. Founded in 2006 by Dan and Nancy Garrison, Garrison Brothers bourbon first entered the market in 2010.

Today, Garrison Brothers is renowned for its legendary craftsmanship. With nine expressions available nationwide and in five countries, and more than 800 awards to its name, the distillery continues to define authentic premium bourbon for the modern era.

Garrison Brothers is a proud and active member of the communities of Blanco, Fredericksburg, Hye, Johnson City, and Stonewall. Anyone interested in learning more about Garrison Brothers or taking a tour of the distillery can visit garrisonbros.com or follow @garrisonbros on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.