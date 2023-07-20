Howdy Homemade Launches Charitable Foundation To Employ The IDD Community

Facebook

[Dallas, TX – July 20, 2023] – Howdy Homemade, the renowned ice cream brand that champions inclusivity, is excited to announce the establishment of the Howdy Homemade Charitable Foundation. The foundation’s goal is to create employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

According to the 2021 National Core Indicators survey, only 16% of working-age adults supported by state IDD agencies were employed in a paid job within their communities. Howdy is on a mission to change that.

The Howdy Homemade Charitable Foundation is the natural extension of the vision of founder Tom Landis. Howdy Homemade Ice Cream was created with the intent of developing a successful business model that employs people “Heroes” as we call them, with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Howdy Homemade Charitable Foundation is led by a board of industry experts and influential restaurateurs including Bob Sambol, founder of Bob’s Steak & Chop House. “Being employed provides structure, confidence and a sense of pride for individuals with special needs,” said Sambol.

Since opening the first scoop shop in Dallas, the Howdy brand has opened several franchised locations, each creating meaningful new jobs for people in the IDD community. The Howdy Homemade Charitable Foundation will provide funding for even more job creation opportunities within the IDD community.

The Howdy Homemade Charitable Foundation, established as a 501(C)(3) organization in June 2023, is committed to advancing the mission of the Howdy brand. All contributions to the foundation are tax-deductible as allowable by law.

To learn more about the Howdy Homemade Charitable Foundation and support their mission, visit the website at https://howdyfoundation.org/.

ABOUT HOWDY HOMEMADE

Howdy Homemade is a national ice cream brand that specializes in crafting amazing ice cream served by amazing people. Howdy Homemade Ice Cream currently has 8 franchised scoop shops and is currently awarding franchises to qualified candidates. Additionally, Howdy Ice Cream pints can be found in several major retail grocers. Howdy Homemade prides itself on its inclusive atmosphere that encourages people to come together and enjoy delicious ice cream. For more information about Howdy Homemade, visit our website or follow us on Instagram or Facebook.