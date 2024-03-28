Hawaiian Falls Introduces New Attractions & Events For 2024 Season

Facebook

Hawaiian Falls announced new attractions and enhanced amenities at its waterparks in Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco for the 2024 Season, which kicks off in early May with a sneak peek for Season Passholders.

“We are thrilled to bring new attractions, ride enhancements and guest amenities to our Texas parks this summer,” said Ron McKenzie, Chief Marketing Officer, Hawaiian Falls. “Our waterparks are extremely popular within the communities they serve. We are continuing to invest in the parks, so families have a safe and fun environment to create memories now and in the future.”

NEW ATTRACTIONS

Hawaiian Falls Roanoke will introduce the Wahoo Wave, a fun and exciting family water ride designed to deliver just the right amount of excitement for thrill seekers while making sure the ride finishes with a refreshing splash to complete the experience.

Hawaiian Falls Mansfield will introduce the Lava Launch, a new take on the exhilarating drop capsule experience. Venture if you dare to the top of Mount Doom, a dormant Hawaiian volcano. Enter your launch capsule where you’ll anxiously await a sudden free-fall, plummeting to escape a massive volcanic eruption just as Mount Doom erupts into a fiery finish!

In both Mansfield and Roanoke, the parks will debut Ohana Hall. (Ohana is Hawaiian for family.) Mansfield will offer a 2,500 square-foot outdoor shaded food and beverage facility and Roanoke a 4,500 square-foot facility. Ohana Hall will be a place for families and friends to gather for food, refreshing drinks or adult beverages.

Hawaiian Falls Waco will introduce the all-new Keiki Kove featuring two new kid’s-sized water slides and a mini-water bucket drop. Also, straight from Hawaii’s Big Island to Keiki Kove, a giant turtle slide makes his debut. Young guests will love to ‘hang 10’ with this friendly sea creature.

SPECIAL EVENTS



VIVA LA FIESTA CINCO DE MAYO PARTY

Join us May 4th & 5th as we celebrate our first ever Viva La Fiesta Cinco De Mayo party. Enjoy Mariachi music, Cinco De Mayo games, Foam Party and Cinco De Mayo themed food and signature cocktails.



MOTHER’S DAY – SUNDAY, MAY 12

Celebrate Mom for all she does for the family with a relaxing day at the waterpark. Mom gets FREE admission on her special day! Mom will also get a special Superhero cape and enjoy great deals on specialty cocktails (including Mimosas.)

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND MILITARY & FIRST REPOSNDERS FREE ADMISSION

Kick off the official first week of Summer May 25 – 27 with entertainment and special vehicle displays from area first responders. As a special thank you for their service we will be offering one free admission ticket for all active and retired members of the Military and First Responders (with valid Military/First Responder ID.)

PRINCE & PRINCESS DAY JUNE 1, 8 & 15

Grab your crown and cape and join us for a chance to meet a real prince and princess all day long! Take a photo of your royal heirs. Plus, dance like royalty with a DJ dance and foam party.

June 1st –Mansfield

June 8th –Roanoke

June 15th –Waco

CHAMPION’S DAY CELEBRATION JUNE 15 & JULY 23

Hawaiian Falls is proud to partner with Special Olympics to honor Champions with an exclusive morning designed for families and individuals with special needs. Champions and their families will have exclusive access to the park from 9 am – 10 am. Champions tickets are FREE and family companion tickets are only $10 each (limit 4.) Families can stay all day if they wish for no extra fee.

DAD’S DAY SUNDAY JUNE 16

Dad deserves a special day, too. Dad’s get free admission all day long. Every Dad will get a superhero cape and have the chance to Participate in Father’s Day themed Olympic style games with special prizes. Dad can enjoy Special prices on Craft beers and cocktails and snacks.

WORLD’S LARGEST SWIMMING LESSON JUNE 20

Join us for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson. We will be teaching basic water safety skills to keep everyone safe. Lessons will occur one hour before the park opens. Pre-registration is required.

SUNSETS @ HAWAIIAN FALLS JUNE 21

(Hawaiian Falls Mansfield & Hawaiian Falls Roanoke Only)

Join us for our first ever after-hour (Date Night) event, with exclusive access to the park, food and DJ & Foam Party all included. Plus, special prices on drinks and signature cocktails. Check back for pricing and link to purchase tickets. (Additional after-hours tickets are required, Season Passes are not valid).

HALF-WAY TO CHRISTMAS JUNE 25

It’s never too early to think about the holiday season! Enjoy Christmas-themed music and games, photos with Santa, holiday-themed food and beverages and discounts on select merchandise to help get your Christmas holiday shopping done. PLUS, all guests will receive a FREE one-day return admission ticket for our Thanksgiving weekend holiday celebration.

INDEPENDENCE DAY JULY 4

As a special thank you to the men and women who serve our great country. Active and retired service members receive FREE Admission (With valid Military ID) all day long.

NATIONAL WATERPARK DAY JULY 28

Help us celebrate National Waterpark Day. Daily Admission will be half price and Season Pass holders can bring a friend for just $10.

ALOHA BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE AUGUST 5 – 9

While Summer will winding down, there will still be time to have some fun in the sun. Donate five school supply Items (from a preferred list of items) and receive an admission ticket for $10.

LUCKY LUAU DOG SWIM END OF SEASON (DATE TBD)

HAWAIIAN FALLS MANSFIELD ONLY

Join us as we partner with the City of Mansfield for our Lucky Luau end of season dog swim event. The event will be held from noon – 3 pm. Advance registration is required, and all dogs must be spayed and neutered and have a valid City Pet License. Proceeds will benefit Mansfield Animal Care & Control. Details will be announced soon.

More details are available at https://hfalls.com/specials-events.php

Season Passes

2024 season passes are on sale now and include unlimited visits to all three Texas Hawaiian Falls waterparks and other amazing perks. Season passholders will enjoy an exclusive sneak peek weekend on May 4th & 5th.

Summer Jobs

Hawaiian Falls is now hiring applicants 15 years of age and older to work in a safe, fun environment. There are opportunities for first-time job seekers, students, teachers, single parents, extra wage earners and senior citizens to become Hawaiian Falls Ambassadors.

Ambassadors enjoy flexible hours and schedules to fit their availability and receive a complimentary Season Pass plus four daily admission tickets each month they work to bring friends and family to enjoy the waterpark.For more info and job descriptions, visit hfalls.com/employment.

For information about special events, operating hours, directions, tickets, and season passes, visit hfalls.com.