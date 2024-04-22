Grapevine Main LIVE! Brings Free Concerts Back Starting May 3

Facebook

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (April 22, 2024) – Get ready to rock and groove under the Texas sky as Grapevine Main LIVE! returns for another season of free, live music! Grapevine Main LIVE! Presented by Trinity Metro TEXRail brings the party to life every Friday night in May and June at 7:30 PM! Get ready to groove under the stars at the scenic Peace Plaza.

Complimentary Parking Throughout the Historic Main Street District

Food and Drinks Available in Harvest Hall and on Historic Main Street

Grapevine Main LIVE! brings the party to life every Friday night in May and June at 7:30 PM! Get ready to groove under the stars at the scenic Peace Plaza. This year’s lineup promises a diverse mix of musical styles, featuring beloved artists from across the decades. Dance to the infectious energy of Windy City, a Chicago tribute band, or tap your feet to some Texas Blues with the sounds of Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute band Texas Flood.

The bands will play on Peace Plaza located in front of Grapevine Main Station at the corner of Main Street and Dallas Road. Get here early and enjoy delicious food at one of the many restaurants in Grapevine’s Historic Main Street District including Harvest Hall. Pop in during the shows or afterward for dessert and beverages all while soaking up the vibrant atmosphere created by some of the best local artists and bands in the DFW Metroplex!

LINEUP:

May 3 | Windy City – Chicago Tribute Band

May 10 | Rob Holbert Group – R&B and Jazz Cover Band

May 17, 18 & 19| Main Street Fest – Get Your Tickets Early and Enjoy Live Music All Weekend Long

May 24 | Texas Flood – Stevie Ray Vaughn Tribute Band

May 31 | Warehouse – A Dave Matthews Tribute Band

June 7 | Animals – Maroon 5 Tribute

June 14 | HeartBreak Petty – Best of Tom Petty

June 21 | Traveler – Chris Stapleton Tribute

June 28 | Champagne Yacht Club – Smooth 70s & Yacht Rock Cover Band

Entry to the concerts is free and open to the public. There is complimentary parking throughout Historic Main Street in Grapevine and in the Grapevine Main Parking Tower for 90 minutes and then $1/hr after.

Don’t wait, get your tickets early to Main Street Fest! They are $9 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 – 12 and $5 for seniors 65+. Just head to MainSTFest.com.

Make it a weekend getaway to Grapevine and enjoy world-class hotels, attractions, award-winning restaurants and cafes, locally-owned boutiques, winery tasting rooms and more. Find everything to plan your visit at GrapevineTexasUSA.com.