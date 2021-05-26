Golden Chick and Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs Are Back

Facebook

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs Available on Saturdays & Sundays

DALLAS (May 26, 2021) – It’s back! The Golden Chick and Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs collaboration wasn’t just an attempt to save the crave in 2020, the two Texas-based brands are teaming up once again to bring fans more golden goodness for a limited time this summer.

Kicking off on Memorial Day weekend, the rapidly growing quick-service chicken franchise will be serving Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs at 87 of its restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth and surrounding communities from Mineral Wells to Paris and in between. The corny dogs will be available on Saturdays and Sundays only starting May 29 through August 1, while supplies last.

“When we partnered with Fletcher’s last year after the State Fair of Texas was canceled, we had no idea how successful the collaboration would end up being,” said Jim Stevens, president of Golden Chick. “To say it surpassed our expectations is an understatement – we sold over 475,000 corny dogs through our drive-thrus alone. We hope we were able to bring joy to our guests during a year that was full of disappointments, and we are looking forward to starting this summer off with fun and great food.”

Money Back Guarantee

The collaboration will look a little different this year. Now Golden Chick will be offering a money-back guarantee to guests who are less than 100% satisfied with their corny dog purchase.

“The Fletcher family is excited to see the ‘eat treat of the midway’ return to Golden Chick locations in the DFW-area for the Dog Days of Summer,” said Aaron Fletcher, CEO of Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs. “We are happy to once again have Golden Chick be a Corny Dog outlet for our wonderful Fletcher’s fans who can’t make our pop-ups.”

The Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog is available at a price of $5.00 and as a combo with golden fries and a drink for $7.99. For a full list of participating North Texas locations and information on Golden Chick’s money-back guarantee, please visit https://goldenchick.com/Fletchers.

ABOUT GOLDEN CHICK

Founded in Texas in 1967, Golden Chick is a growing quick-service restaurant franchise that prides itself on providing delicious food and great customer service. The family-oriented brand is the creator of the Original Golden Tenders® and the Big & Golden™ Chicken Sandwich, along with other chef-inspired menu items including its Golden Roast Chicken and Zagat recognized Chicken Salad. In 2020 Golden Chick was included in Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 200 Restaurants and ranked in the top 200 of Restaurant Businesses’ Top 500 Chains. Focused on innovation and growth, Golden Chick has collaborated with reputable brands including Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs and Cholula Hot Sauce and recently introduced its first modular constructed restaurant. With dine-in, drive-thru, catering and third-party delivery service capabilities, Golden Chick has 205 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Florida, Louisiana and soon Nevada. For more information about Golden Chick, or how to become a franchisee, please visit http://goldenchick.com/, like us on Facebook and check out our Twitter.

ABOUT FLETCHER’S ORIGINAL CORNY DOGS

The Fletcher family likes to think that you can credit America’s obsession with fried foods, in part, to brothers Neil & Carl Fletcher. In 1938, the brothers invented a brand new food category and perfected what we know today as a “Corny Dog.” This delicious creation is a high-quality hot dog on a stick, hand-dipped into Fletcher’s proprietary cornmeal batter and deep-fried until it’s golden brown. Since 1942, generations of families have enjoyed a corny dog at the State Fair of Texas. In fact, each year over 500,000 corny dogs are sold annually throughout this 24-day event providing legions of fans with their Fletcher’s fix. Visit http://fletcherscornydogs.com for more information and a complete calendar of upcoming events. Connect with them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.