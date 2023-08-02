Duncanville Mosquito Spraying Scheduled for Thursday and Friday

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

August 2, 2023

Duncanville, TX – The City of Duncanville, at the recommendation and in cooperation with Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS), will be conducting ground spraying against mosquitoes on Thursday, August 3 and Friday, August 4, between the hours of 9:00 PM and 5:00 AM, weather permitting. The spraying is being conducted in response to the detection of West Nile Virus in a mosquito trap within the 75137 zip code. If the weather prohibits spraying on Thursday night, spraying will be conducted on Friday and Saturday nights. Spraying will be performed in the targeted area within the City of Duncanville (see the attached map). Residents living within the spray zone are encouraged to remain indoors and bring their pets inside during spraying.

City staff will continue to monitor areas where mosquito breeding is most likely to occur.

To prevent the spread of mosquitoes, residents should remove all areas of standing water. Residents should also report all pools that are not well maintained and abandoned homes where mosquitoes are likely to breed to either City of Duncanville Health Services or Neighborhood Services by calling (972) 780-5000 or through the OurDuncanville app, available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Everyone should continue to protect themselves against the West Nile Virus by using insect repellent containing DEET. Citizens are also encouraged to remain indoors during the transitions from night to day (dawn) and day to night (dusk) when mosquitoes are the most active.

For more information on the scheduled ground mosquito spraying in Duncanville, contact George Longoria by calling (972) 780-5000 or emailing jorge.longoria@duncanvilletx.gov.

Mosquito Pesticide FAQs

What pesticide is used for mosquito control?

Dallas County uses permethrin a synthetic pyrethroid commonly used in mosquito control programs due to its effectiveness. Permethrin has been registered by the EPA since 1979.

Can I opt-out of mosquito spraying?

Yes. Duncanville residents wanting to be on the no-spray list can email George Longoria at jorge.longoria@duncanvilletx.gov to have your address added.