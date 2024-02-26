Duncanville Girls’ Basketball Vies for the State’s Top Title

Facebook

The Duncanville High School girls’ basketball team is laser-focused on bringing the state’s top title home to the City of Champions.

Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 1 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The

powerhouse Pantherettes will face HumbleDuncanville Girls’ Basketball Vies for the State’s Top Title Summer Creek.

The Duncanville High School Girls’ Basketball program has an extensive legacy of success and prominence. The Pantherettes have won eleven UIL State Championships, with several

Pantherette alumni earning McDonalds’ All-American honors, and even more having gone on to play at the collegiate and WNBA levels.

Head Girls’ Basketball Coach Neiman Ford has 20 years of coaching experience with this year as his first at the helm for the Pantherettes.

“This is a talented team that gives their all on the court and in the classroom,” said Coach Ford. “I’m proud of their hard work and effort this season,” Ford continued.

Interim Superintendent Andrea Fields said, “Coach Ford has a track record of success and has equipped our young ladies for the competition they will face this weekend.”