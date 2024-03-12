DFW Airport Named Best Airport in North America for Customer Service For 2nd Consecutive Year

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

For the second-consecutive year, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has been named the best large airport in North America for customer service by Airports Council International (ACI) World.

The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award is based on third-party customer survey responses, and further validates DFW’s focus on providing an exceptional customer experience.

“DFW is committed to providing a safe, efficient and enjoyable airport experience from the curb to the gate, which is influenced at every point along the way by our culture of Texas hospitality,” said Ken Buchanan, DFW’s Executive Vice President for Revenue Management and Customer Experience. “Earning this vote of confidence from our customers for the second year in a row is a testament to our investments in technology, facilities and the work of our employees to create exceptional experiences for our customers.”

The ASQ program is the premier airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program. To be considered for the award, an airport must have participated in the ASQ survey every month of the award year. The surveys cover more than 30 performance indicators across key elements of the passenger’s airport experience, such as ease of wayfinding, cleanliness, the check-in process, and shopping and dining offerings.

This is the sixth time DFW has earned the customer service distinction, and the second back-to-back award, having won the title in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023. DFW also is a member of the ACI World Director General’s Roll of Excellence, which recognizes airports that have consistently delivered excellence in customer service by winning multiple ASQ awards over a five-year period during the past 10 years.

The ASQ was launched in 2006, and in 2023, the ASQ program surpassed 400 participating airports around the world. DFW was named the best airport serving more than 40 million passengers per year in North America.

Among DFW’s customer-centric services are the Airport Customer Experience Service (ACES) team members, who are dedicated to answering passenger questions and concerns and helping them navigate the airport. They also help ensure that services and amenities are meeting customers’ expectations. There are 45 ACES stationed throughout the terminals, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. On average, ACES can interact with up to 6,000 customers each day. DFW also has a team of 300 Ambassador volunteers who help passengers find their gate and terminal, locate amenities, understand transportation options and more.