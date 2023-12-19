DeSoto ISD Hosts State Championship Parade January 13, 2024

Facebook

The DeSoto Independent School District is proud to celebrate its UIL-6A Division II State Championship courtesy of DeSoto High School’s Eagles Football second consecutive state title in what concluded as an undefeated season. Last season’s state title over Austin Vandegrift is now accompanied by this year’s title over Humble’s Summer Creek following a convincing victory back at AT&T Stadium. This year’s title marks the program’s third in seven years.

This UIL State championship victory was a capstone to an undefeated season for the Eagles who overcame two other current year title winners in Class 4A’s South Oak Cliff and Class 6A-Division I’s Duncanville in earlier games this season.

In celebration of this outstanding achievement, DeSoto ISD and the Cities of DeSoto and Glenn Heights will host a joint celebration parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, followed by a community pep rally in the Chris Dyer Gymnasium at DeSoto High School.

Parade Route:

From 224 Amber Ln., west to Hampton Road, north to Eagle Drive, and then west to 600 Eagle Drive at the Chris Dyer Gymnasium.

Pep Rally Information:

The parade will culminate in a community pep rally highlighting the 2023-2024 DeSoto Eagle Football State Championship Team to be held inside the Chris Dyer Gymnasium.

Parade and pep rally participants and attendees are asked to wear GREEN to show Eagle Spirit!