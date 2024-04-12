DeSoto ISD Debate Team Wins Lincoln Douglas Medal, Advances

Facebook

DeSoto, TEXAS–Congratulations to the DeSoto High School Speech and Debate Team!

The team recently placed in the top six out of 32 competing teams at the April 6, 2024, Lincoln-Douglas Debate and won first place in persuasive speaking. Jamar Carden (sophomore) won for Desoto High School in the top three of all speakers (out of 30 total) and Jada’Chris Easter (sophomore) placed in the top six in Lincoln-Douglas (LD) Debate (out of 36) and medaled!

With that recent success, the DHS Eagles Debate team has advanced to regionals at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and will compete on April 27.

DeSoto High School Speech and Debate Sponsor Judy Nance said the team has a solid opportunity to advance to the state-level competition set to take place the weekend of May 16 and 17.

About DeSoto Independent School District

DeSoto ISD is a public independent school district serving more than 6,000 students and 800 employees. The district comprises 10 campuses serving students from early childhood through graduation. DeSoto ISD’s mission is to ensure students, without exception, learn and grow at their highest level. The District’s 2021 Be The Future Strategic Plan focuses on equity, access, and excellence to provide a holistic and well-rounded educational experience to students and families in DeSoto, Glenn Heights, and Ovilla.

For more information about DeSoto ISD, visit www.desotoisd.org.