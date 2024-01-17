DART Offers Extended DARTmart Hours in January to Make Discount GoPass® Tap Card Renewal More Convenient

Facebook

Riders who participate in DART’s Discount GoPass Tap card program have until January 31, 2024, to renew their discount before it expires. The program provides riders who participate in any one of eight support assistance programs with a 50 percent discount on the regular price of a DART adult local pass.

DART launched the pilot program to ensure riders who qualify have access to jobs, health care, and educational opportunities, reducing social and economic inequities by making mobility financially feasible to more people.

Participants who are renewing their discount must visit DARTmart at 1401 Pacific Avenue, Dallas, at Akard Station. Riders should bring documentation that verifies their continued participation in a qualifying program.

To ensure customers have time to renew their Tap cards, DARTmart will be open extra hours during January. On two Saturdays, Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, DARTmart will be open from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. During the weekday of Jan. 22-26, the store will remain open until 6:30 p.m. each night.

All new and current DART riders who participate in any of the following programs are eligible for DART services at half the fare:

Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP)

Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program (CEAP)

DHA Housing Solutions for North Texas

Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8)

Medicaid

Medicare

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Riders can apply for a Discount GoPass Tap card online at DART.org/TapForHalf, or at DARTmart at DART Headquarters. To reload a Discount GoPass Tap card, riders can visit stores in DART’s new retail network, which includes Albertsons, Tom Thumb, Market Street grocery stores, 7-Eleven, and many independent convenience stores.

Discount GoPass Tap cards can be used on DART buses, GoLink, or Light Rail, and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Station.

More information is available at DART.org/TapForHalf or by calling DART Customer Service at 972-482-6491.