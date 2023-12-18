DART Announces Christmas and New Year’s Schedules

Facebook

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) have announced their Christmas and New Year’s holiday schedules:

Sunday, December 24, 2023

DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a weekend schedule.

TRE: No service.

DART GoLink: All GoLink Zones, except the IPTMA Zone, will operate from 5:00 a.m. – midnight.

DART Mobility Management’s Paratransit Call Center will be closed December 24 – December 25. Customers wishing to schedule trips by phone for any of these days will need to do so by Friday, December 22. Customers can also schedule, view, and cancel trips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.DART.org/paratransit.

DART Customer Information Center will be open from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Monday, December 25, 2023

DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a weekend schedule.

TRE: No service.

DART GoLink: All GoLink Zones, except the IPTMA Zone, will operate from 5:00 a.m. – midnight. The IPTMA Zone will not operate.

DART Paratransit: Paratransit services will operate on a Sunday schedule.

DART Customer Information Center: Closed.

DART Customer Care Center and Lost and Found: Closed.

DART Administrative Offices: Closed.

Free DART Rides on New Year’s Eve

Coors Light and DART will once again help North Texas residents get home safely on New Year’s Eve.

Free transportation will be offered the night of New Year’s Eve on DART buses, light rail, Paratransit Services and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station for everyone from 6:00 p.m. until the end of service.

Look for New Year’s Eve schedules at DART.org and TrinityRailwayExpress.org.

Sunday, December 31, 2023

DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a weekend schedule.

TRE: Operating one train for the Dallas Stars game. Departs Victory Station 20 minutes after the end of the game.

DART GoLink: All GoLink Zones, except the IPTMA Zone, will operate from 5:00 a.m. – midnight.

DART Mobility Management’s Paratransit Call Center will be closed December 31 – January 2. Customers wishing to schedule trips by phone for any of these days will need to do so by Thursday, December 28. Customers can also schedule, view, and cancel trips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.DART.org/paratransit.

DART Customer Information Center will be open from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Monday, January 1, 2024

DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a weekend schedule.

TRE: No service.

DART GoLink: All GoLink Zones, except the IPTMA Zone, will operate from 5:00 a.m. – midnight. The IPTMA Zone will not operate.

DART Paratransit: Paratransit services will operate on a Sunday schedule.

DART Customer Information Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

DART Customer Care Center and Lost and Found: Closed.

DART Administrative Offices: Closed.

Route and schedule information can always be found by calling 214-979-1111 or at DART.org and TrinityRailwayExpress.org.