Dallas International Guitar Festival (DIGF) is back at Dallas Market Hall April 30-May 2. The world’s largest and oldest guitar show is excited to emerge from their cocoon after a year-long quarantine caused by the pandemic.

DIGF hours are 12 noon to 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. There is continuous music throughout the festival, with two outdoor stages. Dallas Market Hall at 2200 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas offers ample free parking for those attending the show.

Jimmy Wallace, DIGF producer and owner, said, “In these challenging times we are committed to maintaining a safe and clean environment for our attendees, performers and staff. This year will be a hybrid event with indoor and outdoor activities. Dallas Market Hall will still have a mask mandate in place during the event. Masks, along with social distancing, will be a requirement and help on-site attendees and exhibitors feel more safe and comfortable attending the Dallas International Guitar Festival this year.”

Dallas International Guitar Festival

The Dallas International Guitar Festival draws musicians, fans, collectors and celebrities from around the world. Visitors can buy, sell, trade, or just browse at their leisure among thousands of new and vintage guitars. Vendors also feature basses, amps, banjos, mandolins, straps and strings, effects pedals, keyboards, music memorabilia and more. The festival features hundreds of booths and exhibits, where guests can meet guitar legends and up-and-coming artists, or get tips at instructional clinics.

Enjoy listening to the best local and regional bands on the festival’s stages. See live performances by more than 60 local, regional and national artists. Concert headliners include multi-award winning American Blues guitarist and singer/songwriter Samantha Fish, who performs Sunday. Celisse Henderson, Frank Hannon from Tesla, George Lynch, and Mark Lettieri from Snarky Puppy (winner of 2021 Grammy award for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album) are also featured headliners.

Girls of Guitar

Girls of Guitar perform Friday, and features the dynamic performer Celisse Henderson. She’s a singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and actress on TV shows like “30 Rock” and “Are We There Yet.” Henderson has also performed in Broadway musicals, including “Wicked” and “Godspell”. Joanna Connor (#1 album on Billboard Blues Chart for March) is also featured on the Girls of Guitar Stage. Ana Popovic, (whose 2018 album opened at #2 on the iTunes most downloaded U.S. blues albums). Also featuring Celisse Henderson, Kara Grainger, and Ally Venable, (#2 album on Billboard Blues Chart for March).

This year’s DIGF performers also include Randy Hansen, Josh Smith, Larry Mitchell, Rocky Athas, Jason Elmore, Jerry Don Branch, Robert Miller, Reece Malone, Billy the Kid, Johnny Red, and The Boogie Men. Maylee Thomas, Jim Suhler, Chris Rodriguez, Kevin McKendree, Kayla Reeves, Joshua Valdes, Jesse Spradlin, Rockin Robert T, Cold Stone Sweat, and Jimmy Wallace also perform, along with many others.

Texas 10 Under 20 Stage

The Texas 10 under 20 stage features musicians or bands with members under 20 years old. The 10 under 20 contest will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday morning to hear the best in new young talent. Ten finalists under the age of twenty are chosen from competing bands and solo artists across all genres of music. Those finalists perform in a live showcase on Sunday.

Updated schedules of performances and advance tickets for the Dallas International Guitar Festival are available online at guitarshow.com.

DIGF sponsors include Live Nation, GuitarPlayer, Guitar Center, Heritage Auctions, Category 5, Gibson Guitars, Guitar Sanctuary, School of Rock, Yamaha, PRS Guitars, Jimmy Wallace Guitars, Big Joe Stomp Box Co., Midas, Hard Rock, Taylor, Monotone, Taylor, Guitar Workshop Plus, and others.

