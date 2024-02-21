Dallas Arboretum Announces Fourth Annual Black Heritage Celebration Set for May 18 and 19

collage of four photos for black heritage celbration

The weekend event highlights Black entertainers, designers, chefs and businesses

DALLAS, Texas, February 20, 2024 – During Black History Month, the Dallas Arboretum announces the dates for the fourth annual Black Heritage Celebration (BHC) will be Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. Bank of America is again the presenting sponsor. The weekend celebration showcases the unique talents, art, fashion and businesses from the local Black community who have garnered national and international acclaim. Events include chef demonstrations, live entertainment and a curated Black-owned vendor market with more than 40 businesses. The celebration is open to the public and included in the general admission to the Dallas Arboretum.

 

New this year, J. Bolin, nationally acclaimed stylist and entrepreneur, will premiere a curated new fashion line on Saturday, and attendees will be the first to see it. Then on Sunday, award-winning celebrity designer and stylist Tiffany S. Walker, owner of Pink Lucy, will present her apparel in a fashion showcase. She is one of several designers and brands set to attend. On both days, attendees can shop these lines and others. Check the website for the latest list.

 

DeDe McGuire, philanthropist and host of the nationally syndicated talk show “DeDe in the Morning” heard locally on KKDA/K104, is the 2024 honorary chair of the Black Heritage Celebration.

 

Janet Jack, Dallas Arboretum executive board member and Black Heritage Celebration chair, said, “As we honor the contributions of the Black community during Black History Month, we also invite you to join us in May to celebrate our local talented community. The Black Heritage Celebration highlights many creative and entrepreneurial locals who have founded businesses, created clothing lines, art and handicrafts. We have something for everyone in the family including interactive children’s activities.”

 

Tickets, which are $10-$20, are included in the admission to the garden and are available for purchase online at https://www.dallasarboretum.org/ or by calling 214-515-6615. For more information and to view the latest schedule, entertainment and vendors, visit www.dallasarboretum.org/BHC.

 

The Black Heritage Celebration committee includes Janet Jack (Chair), DeDe McGuire (Honorary Chair) Linda Todd (Advisor), Crystal Alexander (Advisor), Natasha Brown, Stephanie Calhoun, Lareatha Clay, Dana Davis, Tanya DeVaughn, Marissa Horne, Michelle Rider, Sonya Spencer, Ashley Sutherland, Tiger Toyin.

 

 

Black Heritage Celebration Schedule:

 

Sat., May 18, 2024

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Black-owned Vendor Market

10 a.m.-11 a.m. Cooking Demonstration

10 a.m.-11:30 am. Live Acoustic Performance

11 a.m.-12 p.m. Entertainment

12-1 p.m. Vocalist and DJ—Entertainment

12-2 p.m. Pianist

1-2 p.m. Celebrity Fashion Stylist Drop

2-3 p.m. Cooking Demonstration

4-5 p.m. Entertainment

 

Sun., May 19, 2024

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Black-owned Vendor Market

10-11 a.m. Cooking Demonstration

11 a.m.-12 p.m. Entertainment

12-1 p.m. Vocalist and DJ—Entertainment

12-2 p.m. Pianist

1-2 p.m. Fashion Showcase

2-3 p.m. Cooking Demonstration

3-5 p.m. Entertainment

