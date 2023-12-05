Cozy Up With Spiked Hot Cocoa Cocktails & More

Facebook

It’s the perfect time of the year to sit by the fire, turn on a holiday movie and cozy up with a spiked hot cocoa. Our favorite recipe is from Woodford Reserve featuring their Woodford Double Oaked bourbon. Of course, the Woodford is perfect for sipping neat or in a cocktail. For those who like it spicy, check out the recipe from Ilegal Mezcal.

Woodford Reserve Salted Dark Chocolate Bourbon Cocoa

2 Oz. Woodford Double Oaked

1 Cup Half & Half

3 Cups Milk of Choice

6 Oz. Dark Chocolate Chips

⅓ Cup Sweetener Of Choice

½ Tsp. Salt

Tsp. Ground Cinnamon

1 Tsp. Vanilla Extract

Garnish

Whipped Cream

Salt And Chocolate Drizzle Garnish

Directions: In a small pot, heat your heavy whipping cream and milk until warm, then stir in your chocolate chips, whisking until melted.

Stir in sweetener, cinnamon, and salt to taste and stir until dissolved. Allow to warm until just below boiling.

Remove from heat, then stir in your bourbon and vanilla extract. Pour into mugs, top with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and salt and enjoy!

Novo Fogo Quentão

6 oz spiced cider (heated)

1.5 oz Novo Fogo Barrel-Aged cachaça

05. oz ginger syrup

Directions: Stir ingredients together gently. Serve in glassware appropriate for hot drinks. Garnish with cinnamon stick

Ilegal Spicy Hot Chocolate

3 cups water

1 cup milk or alternative milk

1 bar chocolate (Ibarra)

1.5 oz Ilegal Joven or Reposado

0.5 oz Ancho chili liqueur

2 oz hot chocolate mix

0.5 oz agave nectar

1 dash Angostura bitters

Directions: Add water, milk, and chocolate to a pot and bring to a boil. Let boil until chocolate dissolves and let cool. To coffee mug: add Ilegal Mezcal, agave, chili liqueur and bitters, fill with chocolate mix and garnish with cinnamon stick.

Bond Fire S’Mores

1 oz Dos Hombres Mezcal

1.5 oz Brother’s Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

4 oz Cold Brew Coffee

Directions: Measure all ingredients with jigger and pour into mug. Add ice and stir. Garnish with a toasted marshmallow.

Apple Blossom

Description: It doesn’t get much cozier than hot apple cider on a snowy day. This spiked twist elevates the spice of our Elderflower Rose Gin while preserving the soft floral aromatics for a unique seasonal flavor experience.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin

.5 oz Rich Demerara Syrup

4 oz Hot Apple Cider

.5 oz Orange Blossom Water

Garnish: Clove-Studded Orange Swath

Method: Rinse a warmed up mug with Orange Blossom Water and discard excess. Add Elderflower Rose Gin and Rich Demerara Syrup and top with Hot Apple Cider. Stir gently to incorporate and garnish with Clove-Studded Orange Swath.