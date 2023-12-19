Celebrate the Joy of the Holiday Season with the Texas Guitar Society at the Cedar Hill Government Center

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Cedar Hill, Texas – December 11, 2023 – The Texas Guitar Society is thrilled to announce a heartwarming holiday event that will fill the air with the enchanting sounds of Christmas music. On Thursday, December 21, the Cedar Hill Government Center will be transformed into a festive wonderland as the Texas Guitar Society presents an evening of live Christmas music, accompanied by a delightful hot chocolate bar and cookies to warm the spirits of attendees.

The FREE event, open to all, promises to be an unforgettable experience as the Texas Guitar Society brings together a group of talented professional musicians who have curated a sing-along style holiday production. With a unique blend of guitars, a string quartet, and enchanting vocalists, the audience will be immersed in the joyous melodies that capture the essence of the season.

“We are excited to spread the holiday cheer with the residents of Cedar Hill,” said Zack Damaree, VP & Director of Marketing of the Texas Guitar Society. “Our goal is to create a festive atmosphere where everyone can come together, share in the joy of Christmas music, and make lasting memories.”

The audience will have the opportunity to actively participate in this musical celebration, lending their voices and joining the sing-along. The Texas Guitar Society encourages attendees to bring their loved ones, friends, and neighbors to experience the communal spirit of the holiday season.

Who: The Texas Guitar Society

What: Live Holiday Sing-Along Concert for the entire family

When: Thursday, December 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Cedar Hill Government Center (285 Uptown Blvd. Cedar Hill, TX 75104)