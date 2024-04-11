Cedar Hill ISD Police Swears In Four New Officers

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) As a result of the Voter Approved Tax Rate Election (VATRE) last November, the Cedar Hill Independent School District Police Department is adding 10 new officers.

The department hosted a swearing-in ceremony for four new officers last Friday – the largest one in department history, until the next one in the near future.

“We plan to add six officers at the next swearing-in ceremony,” CHISD Police Chief James Hawthorne said. “I think it’s a life-changing moment for Cedar Hill ISD. Building the department’s resources will only enhance the services we provide daily.”

The four new officers – Alexander Castro, Bradford Davis, Thomas Malone, and Vincent McDaniel – joined CHISD-PD from neighboring departments. Each has experience working in an education-based law enforcement agency. Between the four officers, they bring a total of more than 70 years in law enforcement.

Castro previously worked for the University of North Texas at Dallas Police Department and the Dallas ISD Police Department.

“Everyone is treated like a family member here,” Castro said.

A California native who moved to the Dallas area as a child, Castro graduated from Mansfield Timberview High School. He previously worked as a corrections officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Davis retired from the Dallas Police Department as a senior corporal after 26.5 years of service. He worked as a field training officer, class advisor at the police academy, and as a member of the deployment unit.

Davis worked for the Crowley ISD Police Department for the past two years.

“Cedar Hill is closer to home, and everything lined up perfectly,” Davis said. “I have the opportunity to work with kids, and to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.”

A Dallas native, Davis always knew he wanted to work in law enforcement. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice at Arkansas State University. While at ASU, Davis played football for former NFL head coach Ray Perkins.

Malone is a Cedar Hill citizen and parent of Cedar Hill ISD scholars.

“I’ve lived in Cedar Hill for eight years, and I wanted to spend more time near home,” Malone said.

Malone, a Dallas native, served in the US Army – in Afghanistan, South Korea, Japan, El Paso, and North Carolina. He started with Duncanville Police and most recently worked for UNT Dallas Police. It was at UNT-D where he met Castro and encouraged him to join CHISD-PD.

McDaniel retired from Dallas Police after 25 years on patrol. He worked for the Crowley ISD Police Department for the past year and a half.

While in Dallas, McDaniel worked with the Law Enforcement Teaching Students (LETS) program.

“I welcome the opportunity to mentor kids,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology at Prairie View A&M and returned to his hometown of Dallas to begin working as a probation officer.

“I wanted to stay on patrol because it kept me closer to the people,” McDaniel said. “I have always had the temperament for law enforcement. I saw the need and want to serve.”