Asador Dallas to Host Valentine’s Day Dinner with Special Menu

Asador, the farm-to-fire restaurant located inside the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Dallas, is celebrating the season of love by hosting a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner on Tuesday, February 14th. Sweethearts can indulge and enjoy a special, Valentine’s Day menu, handcrafted by Chef Fernando Cardona.
The Valentine’s Day dinner and menu will be available on Valentine’s Day only from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m and will include unique menu items such as:
- TEASE
-
- CHAMPAGNE TOAST
-
- PROFOUND BEET ROLLS himalayan salt, oak farms butter
-
- TORCHED 44 FARMS TENDERLOIN NIGIRI caviar and gold
-
- PROFOUND HEIRLOOM BEET & MOZZCO GOAT CHEESE RAVIOLI balsamic caviar, cherries, pistachio, truffle
- GREENS (choose one)
-
- ROASTED PROFOUND FARMS ACORN SQUASH SALAD mozzco goat feta cheese, pickled red onion, roasted cranberries, white balsamic rosemary vinaigrette
-
- BABY ICEBERG heirloom tomato pico de gallo, nuskee bacon, micro cilantro, pepitas, chipotle ranch
- SATISFY (choose one)
-
- STRAWBERRY GROUPER basil curry, crispy coconut quinoa, purple kale
-
- 44 FARMS TENDERLOIN roasted garlic potato puree, roasted and pickled cauliflower, caramelized onion croquette, oaxaca chili gastrique
-
- LEE-LYNNS FARM CHICKEN CONFIT ARANCINI crispy TX mushrooms, sweet potato puree, romanesco, pomegranate gastrique
-
- BUTTERNUT SQUASH RISOTTO crispy TX mushrooms, pepitas, pomegranate seeds, ricotta salata
- TEMPTATION
-
- BAKED ALASKA raspberry chocolate chunk ice cream, chocolate mousse, flourless chocolate cake, raspberry macaroon, and raspberry chambord flambe
- CRAFT COCKTAIL
-
- RASPBERRY LEMON DROP
- TO-GO WITH LOVE
-
- CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRIES
Join Asador Dallas on Valentine’s Day to celebrate the season of love. The dinner will cost $125 per person (plus taxes) and the final seating will be at 10:00 p.m.
WHAT: Valentine’s Day Dinner at Asador Dallas
WHEN: Tuesday, February 14th, 2023
5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Last seating at 10:00p.m.
WHERE: Asador Dallas (Renaissance Dallas Hotel)
2222 N. Stemmons Freeway
Dallas, TX 75207
PRICE: $125 per person + taxes
RESERVATIONS:Call 214.267.4815 or visit the link for reservations.
*Reservations are based upon availability
ABOUT: Asador restaurant, joined by Executive Chef Joe Graffeo and Chef Fernando Cardona, creates a uniquely North Texas culinary experience by combining local Dallas flavors with modern farm fare over an open flame.