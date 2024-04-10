Annual Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival Set for April 19-21, 2024

Facebook

ENNIS, Texas (March 29, 2024) – The 72nd Annual Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival, presented by the Ennis Garden Club, is returning to the heart of historic downtown Ennis beginning on Friday, April 19 and continuing through Sunday, April 21. Throughout the weekend, the festival will feature an array of events and live music, in addition to a breathtaking display of Texas bluebonnets across 40 miles of pathways.

Daily admission for the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival is $5 per person with children 12 and under free. During the month of April, there is no charge to enjoy the 40 miles of driving trails. The Railroad and Cultural History Museum will be open for guests to enjoy along with arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities, and a wide selection of cuisine.

Entertainment on the Main Stage Friday, April 19 includes Magen Miller, Katrina Cain Trio, Brad Thompson Trio and Disco Cowgirl.

Saturday’s lineup features Chant Duplantier, Ginny Mac Duo, Jon Christopher Davis Trio, Fleetwood Journey and headliner, Reputation: The Eras of Taylor Swift.

Suzy & Woodrow along with Midnight Thirty and Monte Montgomery round out the Main Stage entertainment on Sunday, April 21. A complete lineup of entertainment and activities is online at bluebonnettrail.org/.

Spring into Art, an art exhibit housed at the Ennis Welcome Center, will feature The Garden Woven, a celebration of the imagery, familiarity and passion for gardening and weaving. The art show highlights the creative Fiberography works of artist Christine Guernsey through Friday, May 3, 2024. The artist’s intricate process includes printing on cotton fabric, cutting into strips and meticulously weaving them together with a warp of 800 plus individual sewing threads on a simple four harness floor loom.

The Ennis Welcome Center will be open seven days a week in April to help guide bluebonnet seekers to get the most out of their visit. For daily bluebonnet updates, contact the Ennis Welcome Center at (972) 878-4748 or follow Visit Ennis, Texas on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Bluebonnet fans can also follow Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival on Facebook.

Visitors are encouraged to download the free Ennis Y’all app to get the best route for the specific day of their visit or check online at bluebonnettrail.org. The app also provides recommendations on the best places to shop, dine and stay. A current map and information will also be located at the Ennis Welcome Center, located at 201 NW Main.

While in Ennis, make plans to visit the Downtown Ennis Bluebonnet Market, located on N. Dallas Street, open every Saturday from 8am to noon April through October. The market features fresh produce, baked goods, hand-spun pottery, jewelry, clothing, artisan gifts and family-friendly live entertainment.

Ennis was named the Official Bluebonnet Trail of Texas and the Official Bluebonnet City of Texas by the 1997 State Legislature. Visitors can experience 40 miles of mapped bluebonnet trails during the entire month of April. These trails are the oldest known trails in the state of Texas. Along the route, visitors will enjoy tree-lined country roads, longhorn cows, horses and, of course, bountiful fields resplendent with colorful wildflowers.

The staff encourages visitors to call, email, or visit the website for the latest status of the bluebonnets before driving out to the trails. Status updates are available online at bluebonnettrail.org and on the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival Facebook page.

Ennis is located 25 miles south of downtown Dallas on Interstate 45. For everything Ennis, download the free Ennis Y’all app or go to VisitEnnis.org.