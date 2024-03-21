An Easter Smorgasbord awaits North Texans

Facebook

An Easter Smorgasbord awaits North Texas diners, with numerous restaurants and venues offering feasts to fit every budget. Too many, in fact, to include in one article. Here’s Part I, with Part II to follow later this week.

Cotton Patch Café

The Cotton Patch Cafe, including the location on Beltline Road in Cedar Hill, invites guests to choose from their Ultimate Easter Spread: ($169, serves up to 12) or The Complete Easter Spread ($99, serves up to 6). Choose from Easter ham or roasted boneless turkey breast, with garlic mashed potatoes, scratch-made gravy, cranberry relish, plus three sides, one dozen rolls and peach cobbler or Dr. Pepper cake.

Classic Easter Spread: ($69, serves up to 6) features Easter ham or roasted boneless turkey breast, garlic mashed potatoes, scratch-made gravy, cranberry relish, a choice of three sides, one dozen rolls and a choice of peach cobbler or Dr. Pepper cake. Easter Sides Feast ($45, serves up to 6): Choice of three sides, garlic mashed potatoes and scratch-made gravy. The meals are available to go at all Cotton Patch Cafe locations. Orders can be placed online or by calling 817-527-8584.

Easter Smorgasbord at Southfork Ranch

The iconic ranch in Parker County is hosting an Easter brunch on Saturday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to the delicious brunch offerings, children can embark on an exciting Easter egg hunt filled with fun surprises plus photos with the Easter Bunny.

The four-course brunch buffet features two types of salads, entrée choices of pineapple-glazed baked ham or berry-topped pancakes with whipped cream. Two carving stations offer prime rib with au jus and horseradish cream and herb-crusted lamb with garlic and rosemary, plus an array of side dishes and a chef’s selection of sweets for dessert. Brunch service includes a complimentary mimosa with the adult ticket along with assorted juices, iced water, tea, and coffee. Additional alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including a Bloody Mary Bar, available for purchase. Tickets are $80 for adults and $60 for children aged 7–12; 6 and younger free. To purchase tickets visit southforkeaster.eventbrite.com.

The Statler

The midcentury hotel at 1914 Commerce Street in downtown Dallas is celebrating Easter on March 31. Brunch seatings are available at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., on the hotel’s first floor. The menu features assorted fresh baked breakfast pastries, a scrambled egg bar, a salad station, and hot dishes including Herb-Roasted Chicken Breast with Lemon Caper Sauce, A carving station with Honey Apricot Glazed Ham and Herb-Crusted Roast Beef, and a chef’s selection of sweets for dessert, are featured, and non-alcoholic beverages are included.

The Easter brunch is available for $65 (including tax and gratuity) for guests 13 and older, and $25 for kids ages 6-12. Reservations are recommended at Eventbrite.com.

Golden Corral

The all-you-can-eat buffet chain is the perfect destination for holiday gatherings. Their Easter offering lineup includes more than just their seasonal Easter Buffet, as guests can also order an entire Easter Meal to go, or pick and choose from the a-la-carte menu. On March 31, guests can enjoy the endless Easter Buffet with seasonal specials alongside traditional home-style comfort foods .Carved glazed ham, sweet potato casserole, cut corn and dessert options like apple pie, carrot cake and coconut meringue pie are featured on the Easter buffet.

Hosting a brunch in your home? Simplify planning with Easter Feasts to Go. A complete meal for six to eight people with Glazed Ham or Fried Chicken Meals (12-piece or 24-piece) and all the trimmings – choice sides, rolls and a whole pie or cake. Order online for pickup starting March 25. Easter A-La-Carte Items To Go – Whether it’s just the famous Yeast Rolls, a sweet potato casserole or a carrot cake for your holiday gathering, Golden Corral has you covered. Visit goldencorral.com.

Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas

Celebrate Easter at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas with an extravagant brunch, featuring culinary delights including a carving station, elevated pancake and waffle station, and raw seafood bar. Top it off with a decadent grand dessert hall featuring spring-inspired confections. Youngest guests can meet the Easter Bunny and have their faces painted, while the adults enjoy live music and the mimosa or Bloody Mary bar. Reservations available at 10:30, 11, and 11:30 a.m.; also at 12:30 and 1 p.m. at the Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, 4150 N. MacArthur Blvd. Tickets are $150 for adults, $50 for children 6-12.

The Rayleigh Underground invites guests to elevate Easter with a stunning brunch spread and lively jazz entertainment. The stage is surrounded by 36-foot screens for an unforgettable experience. The lavish Easter Sunday brunch offers savory cuisine and delectable dessert stations. Cost is $60 for adults, or $15 for children under 10. Additional options for upcharge include a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar and a crab legs and shrimp tower.

The Raleigh Underground is located in Toyota Music Factory, 316 Last Colinas Blvd., Irving. Parking is free with validation. Reservations are required and can be made through OpenTable.

Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar

Easter Kits from Whiskey Cake allow diners to choose between mouthwatering Prime Rib with smoked garlic au jus and horseradish sauce ($195) or savory Duroc Pit Ham with ham glaze ($145). Herb Roasted Baby Potatoes & Mushrooms, Garlic & Parmesan Creamed Brussels Sprouts, Farm Salad with white balsamic vinaigrette, and Milk Bun Rolls with Whipped Sorghum Butter to complete your meal. Add on sides like Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese or Maple Glazed Baby Roasted Carrots with Candied Pepitas. Treat yourself to Half ($35) or Whole ($68) Whiskey Cake to sweeten the celebration. Each Easter kit serves 4-6 people and is available in limited quantities, so grab yours before they’re gone. Must be ordered at least 48 hours in advance, with pick-up March 29-30.

Easter brunch is offered for diners in the Plano or Las Colinas Whiskey Cake locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 31. It features Prime Rib with smoked garlic au jus, horseradish cream, mashed potatoes, and root veggies ($48), or brunch favorites like chicken and waffle, Croque Madame, or Carrot Cake pancake stack.

Haywire Easter Brunch Buffet

Haywire Plano, 5901 Winthrop, invites guests to Easter brunch March 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Take a tour of Texas with their legendary brunch buffet featuring a seafood bar, carving station, taco bar, hearty breakfast selections and more. The Easter Bunny will be a special guest. Prices are $59.95 for adults, $19.95 for ages 5-12, and complimentary for ages 4 and under. Visit haywirerestaurant.com to make reservations.

The Ranch in Las Colinas

Easter Brunch Buffet at The Ranch in Las Colinas is March 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The annual brunch is true Texan dining with a larger-than-life buffet featuring a seafood bar, carving station, taco bar, hearty breakfast selections and more. There will even be a special appearance from the Easter Bunny! Pricing for this buffet is $59.95 for adults, $19.95 for ages 5-12 and complimentary for ages 4 and under. Visit theranchlc.com to make your Easter reservation today. Phone 972-506-7262.

Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt Extravaganza at The Westin Stonebriar with two egg hunts, the Easter Bunny, and a lavish brunch menu featuring such delights as their Signature Blueberry Polenta Bread Pudding. Tickets are $10 for kids aged 3-5; $32 for kids aged 6-12; $60 for seniors 65+; and $80 for adults (plus tax and service fee). To purchase tickets and view the full brunch menu, visit HERE.

Perry’s Steakhouse offers guests two options for Easter celebration – either in restaurant or at home. Easter Sunday Ham Special (Individual) – $49 available March 31 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in or to go. Starter (choice of one): Perry’s Pear Salad or Carrot Ginger Soup; Sliced, double-smoked, triple-glazed ham – served with whipped potatoes and green bean almondine. White chocolate cheesecake an additional $9. Easter Family Meal for 4 – $149; available March 30-31 from 11 a.m. to close (to-go only). Pre-order online through March 31.

Hilton Anatole

Downtown Dallas’ biggest Easter Egg Hunt will be March 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in the seven-acre Sculpture Garden at the Hilton Anatole. The hotel welcomes families and guests to join for a hopping good time with their timed egg hunts by age group. Face painting, a balloon artist, delicious snacks and beverages for kids and adults, and a visit from the Easter Bunny are also featured.

Additionally, 3 GOLDEN EGGS are hidden with the Easter egg hunts, giving three participants the opportunity to win an overnight stay in a Family Suite (capacity for family of 4) and access to JadeWaters Resort Pool

Admission is free for adults and $8 for children, which includes Easter activities. Attendees can park on the surface lot, parking is not included. Food and beverages will be available to purchase. On-site restaurants are available and include a Sports Grill and Grab-and-Go market. Reservations available online at Eventbrite.