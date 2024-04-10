40th Annual Main Street Fest Entertainment Announced

Facebook

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (April 9, 2024) – Get ready to get nostalgic at the 40th Annual Main Street Fest- A Craft Brew Experience, presented by Bank of the West because it all happens Down on Main Street! This milestone festival is poised to be a highlight of the year, drawing families and friends from near and far to revel in the festivities. With four stages of live entertainment all weekend long, along with unique shopping, festival food favorites, a KidZone and Carnival Midway, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

SATURDAY NIGHT HEADLINER: DEEP BLUE SOMETHING

Main Street Fest is thrilled to announce Deep Blue Something will headline the Main Stage sponsored by Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages on Saturday night, at 9:30 p.m.!

Deep Blue Something, the 1990s sensation from Denton, Texas is renowned for their worldwide success with the album “Home” and chart-topping singles such as “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Halo,” and “Josey.”” In 2016 they reconvened to record the “Locust House” EP which expanded into a full-length album and reignited excitement among fans, leading to a genuine desire for the band to hit the road again.

The band’s inclusion in popular films and TV series has attracted a whole new generation of fans, with their Spotify listenership skyrocketing from 200,000 to over a million within six months in 2018, and currently standing at 1.75 million and counting.

Stay tuned for an exciting announcement on the Friday night headliner!

NEW ACTS AND RETURNING FAVORITES ALSO ANNOUNCED

On Saturday, the Main Stage will also feature a mesmerizing performance by “Dreams Unwind – A True Stevie Nicks Experience” from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. Fans can expect a journey through the timeless hits of Stevie Nicks, including beloved Fleetwood Mac classics and her acclaimed solo repertoire.

At the Gazebo Stage, sponsored by Karbach Brewing Company, guests will groove once again to the sounds of The Inspiration Band!!! as they deliver high-energy performances on all three days of the event, from 11:15 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and all day Sunday.

Also returning to the Gazebo Stage, the Brad Thompson Band, on Friday from 7:30 to 11:00 p.m., promising a rollicking showcase of party hits ranging from country legends to pop icons including George Strait, Van Halen and Taylor Swift.

Over at Liberty Park Plaza, sponsored by Gaylord Texan Resort, audiences can indulge in several new acts including Sugar, a Yacht Rock Tribute/Classic Rock band, which will transport listeners back to the 70s and 80s on Sunday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., and Jeff Crosby a red-dirt country star visiting from Idaho to perform with Darci Carlson, you won’t want to miss this wonderful duo Friday and Saturday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Guests can also enjoy Erick Fayard, a solo acoustic guitarist and vocalist who sings a variety of hits from multiple genres. He’ll perform Friday afternoon from noon until 3:00 p.m.

The Cotton Belt Country Club, that’s all-new Down on Main Street, will also have a stage with exciting acts still to be announced, along with the Friday night headliner.

A great place for kids to play is Down on Main Street at the KidZone featuring all kinds of exciting activities and at the Carnival Midway.

Main Street Fest is taking a stand against inflation. This year’s ticket prices are the same as last year at just $9 for adults and $5 for kids (6 – 12) and seniors (65+). The fantastic, live entertainment, including the headliners, is included with your general admission ticket!

For more information on all the fun and to secure your tickets in advance head to MainStFest.com.

Make it a whole weekend in Grapevine! Book a stay at one of the fabulous hotels by visiting GrapevineTexasUSA.com.