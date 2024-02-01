2 Across Opens at Duncanville Community Theatre

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

“2 Across,” a delightful comedy “with a hint of romance” is onstage at Duncanville Community Theatre this weekend and next. Written by Jerry Mayer, the play is directed by Heather Winkelman and stars Dawn McCallum as Janet and Joe Skrivanek as Josh.

Performances will be at Duncanville Community Theatre, 106 S. Main Street, Feb. 1-3 and 8-10 at 8 p.m., with a 3 p.m. Sunday matinee performance Feb. 4. Tickets are $15 for evening shows and $14 for the matinee, with $1 discounts for senior citizens, children, active military and veterans. Call the Box Office at 972-780-5707 to make reservations.

2 Across Plot Synopsis

What happens when two married strangers meet on the BART train at 4:30 a.m. while working the New York Times Crossword? The answer: a bit of humor, some lively competition, and even a hint of romance, all combined for an unexpected ending.

Production staff for 2 Across includes Wendy Acosta, Production Manager & Sound Operator; Erin Lee Golden, Lighting Operator; Joe Skrivanek, Master Carpenter; Jeremy Koontz, BART Announcer; James McKey, Sound Design. Set work crew members include Wendy Acosta, Dawn McCallum, James McKey Joe Skrivanek, Sarah Vonder Hoya, and Heather Winkelman.

Duncanville Community Theatre

Executive Director is Amy Jackson; Technical Coordinator Joe Skrivanek; and Operations Assistant Heather Winkelman. Serving on their Board of Directors are Jerry Ayers, Danielle Franklin, Amy Jackson, Janet Jordan Kevin Paris, Polly Rains, Judy Smithey, Connie Walker, and Pat Weaver.

Box Office Crew members are Jerry Ayers, Velyncia Caldwell, Danielle Franklin, Clark Hackney Rebecca Hackney, Elisa Guse, Janet Jordan, Michelle McClelland, Kevin Paris, Polly Rains Tommie Rains, Brianna Roberts, Judy Smithey, Juanda Tate, Vanessa Taylor, Connie Walker, and Pat Weaver.

Auditions for The Mousetrap, Agatha Christie’s timeless classic, are Feb. 4-5 at 7 p.m. The Mousetrap will be directed by Brianna Roberts, with performances March 1-4 and 8-10. Some weekend rehearsals will be involved. Adult roles and approximate age range: Mollie Ralston (20s to early 30s); Giles Ralston (20s-early 30s); Christopher Wren (20s-early 40s); Mrs. Boyle (40s to 60ish); Major Metcalf (40s to 60ish); Miss Casewell (20s-30ish); Mr. Paravicini (50s-609sh); Sgt. Trotter (30s-50ish). Auditions are held at the Rita K. Annex, 226 W. Daniel Street.

Every show at Duncanville Community Theatre requires technicians, help backstage, and crew work building the set, painting, etc. Please call the theatre to volunteer.