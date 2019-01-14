2020 Shelby GT500 The Most Powerful Ford EVER

Four years ago on a cold morning in Detroit, Ford unwrapped the Ford GT supercar in Joe Louis Arena to a stunned audience. Following the audible gasps were oohs, ahhs and a whole lot of lust for the performance DNA Ford Motor Company was promising.

Fast forward to January 2019, and Ford warmed up the last North American Auto Show in January by revealing the 2020 Shelby GT500-“the most powerful street-legal Ford ever producing more than 700 horsepower”. So, is the Shelby GT500 taking aim at the hellcat or just flexing the muscle of Carroll Shelby?

“With its supercar-level powertrain, the all-new Shelby GT500 takes the sixth-generation

Mustang to a performance level once reserved only for exotics,” said Hermann Salenbauch,

global director, Ford Performance vehicle programs. “As a Mustang, it has to be attainable and punch above its weight. To that end, we’ve set a new standard among American performance cars with our most powerful street-legal V8 engine to date, plus the quickest-shifting transmission ever in a Mustang for all-out precision and speed.”

Street Legal, Track Ready

Ford says the GT500 is capable of mid-three-second 0-60 mph and sub-11-second quarter-mile scores. Powered by a supercharged 5.2-liter aluminum alloy engine built by hand, the 2020 Shelby GT500 features the best Mustang track times, the best cornering and the largest brakes of any domestic sports coupe thanks to tech transfer from Ford GT and Mustang GT4 racing programs; this includes a segment-first dual-clutch transmission. Helmets are optional, depending on who’s driving and whether you’re on the street or the track.

“With a double front grille opening and 50 percent more cooling pack airflow versus the Shelby GT350, along with the most advanced aero components and downforce we’ve ever offered, every millimeter of Shelby GT500’s fastback design is aimed at improving performance,” said Melvin Betancourt, Ford design manager.

Those large angular grille openings and muscular hood combine for a menacing, aerodynamic-led design inspired by modern fighter jet aircraft. The car’s wider front fenders and stance housing Shelby GT500-specific 20×11-inch wheels proportionally align to its rear fenders that hug up to 20×11.5-inch wheels. A standard new rear spoiler and updated composite materials in the rear diffuser result in added thermal management.

Ford Focuses On Performance DNA In New Shelby GT500

Did someone say ‘dual clutch’? Yes, the engineering team chose a TREMEC® 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, which is capable of shifts in under 100 milliseconds – markedly faster than any manual gearbox. This dual-clutch transmission is designed for a number of drive modes, including normal, weather, sport, drag and track, and activates features like line-lock and launch control through selectable Track Apps. Does this mean the manual transmission should rest in peace?

The rubber you’ll be burning, on or off the track, those are custom-engineered Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires and more aggressive Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires feature unique compounds and tread. Of course with all this speed and power, you also need to be able to stop. Ford used massive 16-5-inch two-piece rotors are added – the largest of any domestic sports coupe – plus larger, stiffer Brembo six-piston calipers.

“Carroll was always working on the next faster Shelby, I think he would love this Mustang more than any other,” said Jim Farley, Ford president, global markets. “A takedown artist, the new Shleby GT500 will surprise supercar owners with its Ford Performance racing tech,

supercharged engine and visceral swagger.”

Pricing has yet to be announced, but we imagine it will be steep. Stay tuned for more details.

