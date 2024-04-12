Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser to Host Ultimate Tailgate Party at 2024 PBR World Finals

Facebook

ARLINGTON, Texas (April 11, 2024) – One month before the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals: Unleash The Beast – Championship gets underway in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium, the organization today announced that Cole Hauser’s Ultimate Tailgate Party is set to take over the famed venue’s East Plaza on Saturday, May 18.

Cole Hauser’s Ultimate Tailgate Party will include the fan-favorite Rider Arrival Show hosted by Flint Rasmussen and Matt West featuring all 25 competing riders, along with LIVE music performances from the Tractor Supply Co. Stage from YEEDM duo VAVO, Dean James & The Treatment and the Dallas Cowboys’ DJ EJ. VAVO headlines the musical roster, currently lighting up on various dance charts. Their success has garnered the support of industry heavyweights including Tiësto, The Chainsmokers, and David Guetta, while their latest releases feature country music stars like Kane Brown, Nate Smith, Dylan Scott, Mitchell Tenpenny and Priscilla Block.

Special guests, merchandise, lawn games, activations from PBR Teams and the Michelob ULTRA Mobile Bar will surround the pre-event tailgate running from 4:30-7:30 p.m. CT. Cole Hauser’s Ultimate Tailgate is open to all fans with a ticket to that evening’s rounds for PBR World Finals – Championship.

“I’m looking forward to hanging out with all the fans,” said Hauser. “After we party outside, we will bring the party inside to witness bull riding history.”

Hauser formed a strategic partnership with PBR in 2022 writing, directing and starring in PBR brand creative that is featured in PBR on CBS broadcast openings, on the organization’s social media channels and in arena at events.

Single-day tickets for the PBR World Finals are on sale now at SeatGeek.com and PBR.com/WorldFinals, or by phone at 1-800-732-1727.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders) :

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 800 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. In 2022, the organization launched PBR Teams—eight teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. The organization’s digital assets include PBR RidePass on Pluto TV, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR