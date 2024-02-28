Yellow Rose Gala at Renaissance Dallas April 20

64 shares Facebook

The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation invites us to join them at their April 20th gala, “Fly Me to the Cure,” at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel. Jonathan Wright and Sheila Wright Greene are co-chairing this year’s event, with active supporters Diana and Mike Miller as honorary chairs. Susan Lancaster will receive the Dee Wynne courage award as someone who has shown outstanding courage during her 26-year journey with MS.

Scherrie Payne and Lynda Laurence, formerly of the Supremes, are the featured entertainers for the gala. The “Fly Me to a Cure” theme this year signifies the dream of flying away from the challenges of Multiple Sclerosis and soaring toward a cure. The evening will include a cocktail reception, gourmet dinner, silent auction, live auction, raffle, and fabulous entertainment and music to dance the night away.

The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation

The foundation was established by Dee and Jimmy Wynne in 1986 shortly after Dee’s Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis. The gala became one of the most prominent social events in Dallas from 1986-2001, netting over six million dollars directly to Multiple Sclerosis research. Fallon Wynne Way and Todd Wynne re-established the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation along with many other supporters to actively partner with progressive MS research through the National MS Society, The International Progressive MS Alliance and UT Southwestern’s Peter O”Donnell, Jr. Brain Institute.

Simmons Bank is the 2024 Yellow Rose Gala’s presenting sponsor with The Bobby Norris Foundation as a matching sponsor. The Mike and Diana Miller Family, Rich Young Co., Rodgers O’Brien Construction, BNSF, Andrew Jackson, Jane Lombardi, Renaissance Dallas Hotel, UT Southwestern Peter O’Donnell, Jr. Brain Institute, and Texas Health Resources are also sponsors.

Multiple Sclerosis

MS is a chronic and unpredictable disease of the central nervous system that affects more than 2.3 million people worldwide. There is currently no cure for MS, but there are treatments than can help manage the symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease. Research is crucial to finding a cure.

Tickets and sponsorships for the gala are available online at theyellowrose.org, or by calling 214-842-7673. The gala will be held at The Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, from 6 p.m. to 12 midnight on Saturday, April 20.