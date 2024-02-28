THE LANDMARK PRIME RIB STEEPED IN TRADITION IS NOW OPEN ON DALLAS’ OAK LAWN AVENUE

Facebook

Dallas, TX – (February 28, 2024) – Dallas’ historic Warwick Melrose – Dallas marks a century as one of Dallas’ most iconic properties this year and celebrates with the reopening of The Landmark Prime Rib as a prime rib steakhouse. The restaurant has long been part of what makes the Warwick Melrose a popular Uptown destination for locals and visitors alike, with the chef-serviced prime rib cart adding to the classic dining experience.

“One of the things that continues to make the Warwick Melrose a top Dallas destination is how it seamlessly blends the charm of the old with the tastes of the new,” said Warren Chiu, Executive Vice President of Warwick Hotels and Resorts. “The Landmark Prime Rib reopening for dinner as a prime rib steakhouse adds another layer to the Warwick Melrose experience. Guests will once again be able to move from drinks in the Instagram-favorite Library Bar to a full menu down the hall. From weddings and spa weekends to cocktails and memorable dinners, it’s another reason to walk our always charming halls.”

The distinct prime rib service will offer Dallas (8 oz), English (12 oz), Prime (14 oz), and “Millionaire” (20 oz) cuts at one of three temperatures and will be cut and served from a vintage carving cart in the center of the restaurant. The dish features rotating sauces, rubs, and butters that the culinary team has imagined, from traditional to spicy chili infused. In the realm of “eatertainment,” the unique service also offers a chance for our chefs to serve and talk about the food directly with guests. Other menu items will include pan-seared salmon and sea bass, free range roasted chicken breast, and additional cuts of steak like NY Strip Dianne, and Filet Mignon. Additional favorites like garlic mash and truffle mac & cheese make the cut, as well as Bordeaux mushrooms and sauteed broccolini. All beef cuts will be sourced from local Texas grass-fed vendors.

Born in the 1940s, The Landmark’s vintage cart has a storied history of its own. After making its way from its native California to an artist’s New Jersey warehouse, this perfect artifact found its way to the Landmark team to bring back to Dallas for a full restoration. Unlike many of the modern versions one sees today resembling an Airstream trailer, the Landmark carving cart sports beautiful wood paneling from ground level leading up to the shiny, stainless steel dome. By tradition, it rests on wheels, but the cart remains anchored at the center of the restaurant for guests to always have a perfect view and a perfect Instagrammable moment if they choose to meet their meat before they partake.

Several refreshing new cocktails join the beloved wine and spirits menu. “The Landmark Prime Rib Boulevardier” combines Blanton’s Bourbon, Campari, and sweet vermouth. The “Staycation” features Hendricks gin, PAMA Pomegranate liqueur, spiced pear liqueur, and lime juice. “A Walk Down Landmark Lane” mixes Kettle One vodka, St. Germain, cranberry juice, lemon juice, and simple syrup. For those guests looking for an equally delicious non-alcoholic beverage, a new series of artisan mocktails features Tepetan cold press cocktail mixers. “Perfect Timing” fuses Tepetan orange pineapple, non-alcoholic sparkling wine, grenadine, and cherry. “Hot Tin Roof” combines Tepetan pineapple, jalapeno, sparkling water, and lime.

The Warwick Melrose embodies a traditional elegance like its marble-floored lobby replete with ornate chandeliers and vintage Hemingway touches like the wrought iron mail drop first used by residents of The Melrose Court Apartments in 1924. Its spacious rooms and suites retain the vintage character alongside updated touches like glass-enclosed showers and marble flooring. In addition to 184 guestrooms, suites, and a Presidential Suite, the hotel also boasts a stunning pool and Le Spa, which were both opened in 2021. The full service Le Spa features a stylish lounge, steam rooms, and a wide menu of relaxing and rejuvenating beauty treatments.

The Landmark Prime Rib will continue its breakfast and lunch service, as well as Sunday brunch. It will now also be open for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

ABOUT THE LANDMARK PRIME RIB

Nestled in the vibrant Oak Lawn neighborhood of Dallas, within the venerable Warwick Melrose — Dallas hotel, The Landmark Prime Rib is a culinary haven that seamlessly blends the allure of the past with the contemporary palate. Guests embark on an exquisite journey of gastronomic delight within the hundred-year-old walls, where tradition meets innovation. The pinnacle of steakhouse sophistication awaits as The Landmark showcases a meticulously curated selection of hand-carved prime rib cuts, elevating the dining experience to unparalleled heights.

ABOUT WARWICK HOTELS & RESORTS

Warwick Hotels & Resorts (WHR) was launched in 1980 with the purchase of Warwick New York, a hotel originally built by William Randolph Hearst for his Hollywood friends. The WHR Group now includes more than 40 prestigious Hotels, Resorts & Spas worldwide located in city centers and resort destinations in the United States, Caribbean, Europe, Asia, Bali, the South Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Further details can be found at www.warwickhotels.com.