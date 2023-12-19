STAR Transit Announces Employee and Driver of the Year

Facebook

TERRELL, Texas — Dec. 19, 2023 — Eight people were honored during STAR Transit’s Quarterly Driver Safety Meeting and Employee Appreciation Week. Teresa Elliott was named 2023 Employee of the Year and Donna Harwood received the 2023 Driver of Year award.

Nominees for Driver of the Year included Harwood and Yolanda Hamilton. Harwood has been with the agency for over 11 years and drives the STARNow service in Terrell.

“A reliable, hardworking employee is the best gift a leader can ask for,” said Antonio Harris, STAR Transit’s transportation director. “Donna has been just that for over 11 years. This award is very well deserved.”

As recipient of Driver of the Year, Harwood received $1,000.

Nominees for Employee of the Year included Elliott, Gary Williams, Kenyatta Lewis, and Jasmine Wynn. Elliott has been with the agency almost 10 years and serves as the project manager.

“Teresa knows how to get stuff done,” said Tommy Henricks, STAR Transit executive director. “Her attention to detail and determination to see the agency succeed and grow is a huge asset. Congratulations Teresa!”

As the recipient of Employee of the Year, Elliott received $500 and two paid days off.

STAR Transit launched the Employee of the Year and Driver of the Year initiative in September of 2015.

In addition to Driver of the Year and Employee of the Year, the following employees also received recognition:

Outstanding Customer Service: Uvet Moss and Kenyatta Lewis

Humanitarian Award: Debbie Goggans

Outstanding Service: Dale Wilkins

Extra Mile Award: Saundra Bates

Driver Rookie of the Year: Delisa Galloway

“These programs recognize many of the outstanding employees we have on our team. Congratulations to all our recipients!” Henricks concluded.