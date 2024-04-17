Sheraton Dallas Plans A Menu of Unique Culinary Classes

Facebook

DALLAS – April 17, 2024 – As a world class culinary experience itself, Sheraton Dallas is excited to announce a series of culinary classes hosted by the hotel’s talented Executive Chef Andrew Cardillo in May. There will be three culinary classes hosted at the hotel for attendees to learn tips and techniques for different styles of food, each with a one-hour demonstration and a reception with sips and bites to follow.

The list of classes include:

Friday, May 3 at 4:00 p.m. – Learn How to Make Your Own Fresh Pasta

Friday, May 10 at 4:00 p.m. – BBQ Demonstration

Friday, May 24 at 4:00 p.m. – Savory and Sweet Charcuterie Class

During the “Learn How to Make Your Own Fresh Pasta Class”, Chef Cardillo will share how to make simple pasta from scratch like ravioli, several Italian-inspired dishes and his Italian family’s secret recipe for tomato sauce. This hands-on class costs $65 and is on Friday, May 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The first culinary class is perfect for the novice, the enthusiast or the BBQ expert. Guests can elevate their BBQ game just in time for summer by learning amazing recipes and techniques, and how to prepare and cook brisket, ribs, pork and chicken. The “BBQ Class” costs $75 and is on Friday, May 10 from 4:00 pm. to 6:30 p.m. After the demonstration, attendees can taste the Chef’s BBQ creations.

Lastly, on Friday, May 24 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., guests can perfect the charcuterie board. The “Savory and Sweet Charcuterie Class” will share some of the best ways to utilize cheeses, fruits, salami, chocolate, butter and other common ingredients for a charcuterie board, which is always a hit at all types of events. The hands-on class costs $70.

All classes can be booked on this Eventbrite page.

Complimentary on-site hotel parking will be available at the parking garage across the street from the hotel’s front entrance. Attendees must bring their parking ticket to the event for validation. Guests must be aged 21 years or older to attend. The culinary classes are located at Sheraton Dallas, 400 Olive St, Dallas, TX 75201.

Growing up in New England and New York, Chef Cardillo embraced his Italian and Irish lineage, which inspired his love of food. Chef Cardillo boasts an extensive culinary background having worked across the country at different Marriott properties and now as Executive Chef at Sheraton Dallas, the largest hotel in Texas and second largest Sheraton in the world. In his current role, Chef Cardillo leads all aspects of hotel food operations including catering for the hotel’s 230,000 square feet of convention and meeting spaces, in-room dining, and the four food and beverage outlets within Sheraton Dallas.

Sheraton Dallas’ dining outlets include Open Palette, Open Mkt. Grab ‘n Go, Draft Sports Bar & Lounge, and The Parlor. Open Palette serves fresh, flavorful American classics inspired by the hotel’s Dallas roots. Open Mkt. Grab ‘n Go provides a wide selection of healthy foods and plenty of options for those on-the-go.

Draft Sports Bar & Lounge is a 4,000 square-foot world of sports nirvana that provides the ultimate entertainment experience with 25 televisions, local beers on tap, outstanding eats, craft cocktails and a complimentary karaoke room.

The Parlor is an upscale lounge bar replicating aspects of historical speakeasies and offering curated cocktails, local cider and beer, signature old fashioneds and margaritas, tasty appetizers, shuffleboard, wall scrabble and classic video games. The Parlor hosts events throughout the year including a popular Mixology Mondays class and is available for private parties.

This transformed downtown hotel is located down the street from the Arts District in Dallas, Sheraton Dallas has 1,840 guest rooms; 230,000 square feet of flexible meeting and convention spaces; large fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment; pool with stunning views of downtown; and an outdoor terrace garden featuring fresh herbs and vegetables that are utilized in the hotel’s dining outlets.

For more information about the Sheraton Dallas or to book a stay, visit www.SheratonDallas.com. For more information about events, contact the sales team at Sales.03207@sheraton.com or call 214-303-4200.

