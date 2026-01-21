Facebook Instagram
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza + Terry Blacks BBQ Brisket Pizza Now on Menu

Jo Ann Holt
Mister O1 Mansfield team
Mister O1 hospitality team in Mansfield, photo by Chris Waits

Award-winning Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza has teamed up with Texas barbecue legend Terry Blacks BBQ to create an unforgettable new menu item: Terry Black’s Brisket Pizza. This perfect mashup of Italian flair and Texas smoke is something that pizza and barbecue fans won’t want to miss. Available exclusively at all Mister O1 locations in Texas now through Feb. 28, this pizza features Mister O1’s signature thin crust topped with Terry Black’s smoked brisket, Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, red onions, jalapeño, dill pickles, spicy barbecue sauce and fresh cilantro.

Since colleague Chris Waits and I are both big BBQ (and pizza) fans, we headed back to the Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza location in Mansfield to try the new menu item. On the advice of Managing Partner James Svinning and Texas Marketing Coordinator Chris Brooke, we started with a Burrata e crudo. I’ve recently become enamored of freshly made Burrata cheese, and theirs is very good. The appetizer platter is served with tomato slices and thinly sliced Prosciutto de Parma ($20.99).

Mister O1 appetizer
Photo by Chris Waits

Mister O1 & Terry Black BBQ Create a Winner

The new Terry Black BBQ Brisket Pizza described above is a definite winner. It’s a perfect blending of flavors, with the jalapeno and dill pickles (items we were hesitant about) adding just the right touch of heat and spice. The LTO pizza is $20.99.

Mister O1 & Terry Black BBQ pizza
Photo by Chris Waits

We’d only planned to try the Terry Black Brisket Pizza, but couldn’t refuse the offer to sample three additional pizzas from the Mister O1 menu. The LTO Caleb Martin (Mavs player) celebrity pizza we liked last spring proved so popular, it’s now a permanent menu item. It features spicy salami, calabrese, Italian sausage, ranch dressing, honey, basil and spicy black truffle seasoning. Still delicious, but now listed as Mimmo on the menu ($20.99).

We also tried Elisa, a cheese pizza featuring mozzarella, ricotta cheese, honey, black pepper and white truffle oil ($20.99). Since Master Pizza Chef Renato Viola won the title of Best Pizza in the World at a Monte Carlo competition, we also tried his original award-winning Star Luca Pizza. Filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses, Italian tomato sauce, spicy salami calabrese, and basil, with star pouches adding an extra burst of warm cheese flavor ($20.99).

Mister O1 Pizzas Made the Italian Way

LTO dessert pizza
LTO Dessert Pizza photo by Chris Waits

All Mister O1 pizzas are made “the Italian way,” which translates to artisanal, thin-crust pizzas using a light, naturally fermented dough. They also serve a selection of fresh salads that include creating your own salad from their wide variety of veggies, proteins, cheeses, and dressings. They also serve Italian wine and beer along with other beverages.

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza has 29 locations in Florida, Georgia, and Texas, with four North Texas locations: Dallas, Grapevine, Mansfield, and Fort Worth Alliance Airport. The Miami pizzeria made Michelin’s Recommended Restaurants list in 2022, and PMQ Pizza Magazine has recognized Mister O1 as the most popular independent pizzeria in America.

The closest Mister O1 in our best southwest area is located at 1520 E. Debbie Lane in Mansfield, phone 817-779-8010. Prices range from $10-$20.99 for Chef Renato’s lovingly crafted, authentic Italian dishes.

Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

