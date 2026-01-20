Equest Needs Dallas Volunteers

Facebook

The New Year brings new opportunities to volunteer with Equest, a leading equine-assisted therapeutic center in Dallas that relies on hundreds of volunteers each year to support its life-changing programs. Equest will host Volunteer Training sessions on January 24 and January 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Prospective new volunteers only need to attend one session. The training will take place at the Equest facility at Texas Horse Park, southeast of downtown Dallas. Volunteers aged 12 and 13 must be accompanied by a guardian. Interested individuals are required to complete the volunteer application in advance to attend training: //equest.org/volunteer/.

Equest Volunteer Opportunities

Equest volunteers can explore various opportunities that align with their new year goals whether their passion lies in working with horses, engaging with children, or welcoming people into specialized care. By signing up for Equest’s Volunteer Training, individuals can embark on a fulfilling journey of personal growth and community service that will make 2026 a year of positive change.

Experience the power of the human/horse connection and the many ways horses can help people of all ages. If you’re ready to take the next step with Equest, we encourage you to reach out with questions or get enrolled. No matter where you are in your journey, it’s an honor to serve you and your family and we’re excited to get you on the right path with the right program.

Equest volunteers in Dallas

Equest Serves 800+ clients (children, adults, and veterans). It conducts more than 4,000 session hours with clients, and cares for 30+ therapy horses delivering life-changing services. Equest provides more than 20,000 volunteer hours, and supports more than 1,500 individuals through our community outreach programs and equine-assisted learning. Teaches 400 students through the Reading Quest with Equest literacy program.

All of our classes need leaders and side-walkers. The leader is responsible for the horse. They maintain the horse’s pace, calmness, and focus while allowing the client to do as much as he or she is able. This role is perfect for those who are familiar with horses, or are interested in learning how to work with a horse.

The side-walker is responsible for the client. They help reinforce instructions in the lesson, provide balance and physical support, offer encouragement, and supervise. This role is perfect for those that enjoy interacting with the client hands on.

For those who prefer helping in an office setting, we also love help with various tasks including database entry, mailings, event coordination and research. Skill-based volunteers who have experience in Excel, or similar are incredibly helpful for the growth of our organization.

For more information, please visit equest.org.