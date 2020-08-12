Missing Child Possibly In Dallas/Ft. Worth Area

Have you seen this young lady? She’s been missing since April 22 and is believed to still be in Texas. Information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is below.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing child.

Jennave Alvarado, 17, has been missing for almost four months. Alvarado went missing on Apr 22, 2020 from her home in Humble, TX.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

It is believed that the child is Lubbock or Dallas / Fort Worth, Texas.

If you have seen this child or have information about her disappearance you can contact the Harris County Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000 or you can call or text the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

