Missing Child Possibly In Dallas/Ft. Worth Area

Jennave Alvarado

Have you seen this young lady? She’s been missing since April 22 and is believed to still be in Texas. Information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is below.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing child.

Jennave Alvarado
Jennave Alvarado

Jennave Alvarado, 17, has been missing for almost four months. Alvarado went missing on Apr 22, 2020 from her home in Humble, TX.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

It is believed that the child is Lubbock or Dallas / Fort Worth, Texas.

If you have seen this child or have information about her disappearance you can contact the Harris County Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000 or you can call or text the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

