Look, Don’t Touch — Leave Baby Wildlife Where You Find Them

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AUSTIN — Warmer weather across Texas means more time outdoors and more encounters with wildlife. Spring and early summer are also when many species give birth and raise their young, which can lead to confusion when animals appear to be alone.

Each year, well-meaning Texans pick up young wildlife, especially fawns and baby birds, believing they have been abandoned. In most cases, that is not true. Removing these animals from the wild can do more harm than good and, in many cases, is against the law.

“People want to help, but intervening is often the worst thing you can do,” said Richard Heilbrun, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Wildlife Division Deputy Director. “Most young animals are not abandoned, their parents are nearby and will return. The best thing you can do is give them space.”

Under Texas law, it is illegal to possess most native wildlife without the proper permits. It is unlawful to take, capture, possess, or attempt to relocate wildlife except as allowed by state regulations.

White-tailed deer fawning season typically begins in early to mid-May. Fawns are born with spotted coats that help them blend into their surroundings. Does will often leave their fawns hidden for hours at a time while they feed, returning periodically to nurse. A fawn found alone, lying quietly in grass or brush, is likely not abandoned.

Baby birds are also commonly mistaken for being abandoned. Many species, including doves, blue jays and mockingbirds, spend time on the ground as they learn to fly. These young birds, known as fledglings, may appear vulnerable but are still being fed and watched by their parents nearby. If the bird has feathers, open eyes and is moving around, it is likely in a normal stage of development and has not been abandoned. Remember, most native bird species are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, so it’s important to avoid disturbing or injuring them.

The public is encouraged to observe wildlife from a distance and avoid approaching or handling animals. Getting too close can prevent a parent from returning and may place the young at greater risk.

Turtles are also frequently encountered this time of year, particularly on roadways. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has information about helping turtles cross the road. Remember, wild animals do not make good pets and removing them from their habitat can harm their survival and health

If a wild animal appears sick, injured or orphaned, the first step is to contact a TPWD permitted wildlife rehabilitator to see if they are able to receive that species. TPWD advises against attempting to handle or transport wildlife yourself.

While not currently in Texas, New World Screwworm (NWS) has recently been detected about 60 miles from the Texas-Mexico border. Newborn mammals are very susceptible to infestations by NWS. If you see maggots on a live animal, immediately report the sighting to your local wildlife biologist. Early detection and reporting are key to managing and eradicating a NWS infestation.

Learn more about what to do upon encountering orphaned or injured wildlife on the TPWD Wildlife Division website. Tips from biologists regarding fawns and baby birds are available on the TPWD YouTube channel.