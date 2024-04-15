May 12 is Mother’s Day-How to Celebrate Her Day in North Texas

60 shares Facebook

May 12 is Mother’s Day, so it’s not too soon to start making reservations to celebrate her special Sunday. We’ve gathered a few ideas ranging from fine dining to relaxation therapies in North Texas.

Join Outback Steakhouse this Mother’s Day for an Aussie-style culinary adventure. Their new limited-time-only menu has been specially crafted for Moms and features innovations such as a Filet topped with Roasted Garlic Shrimp, a filet with Aussie Cab Onion and Seasoning Butter, and a new Mum’s Peach Bellini. The special Mother’s Day offers are available at all participating Outback locations, including those in Cedar Hills and DeSoto, from May 8 to May 12.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Margaret’s

Margaret’s invites us to bring Mom to a delicious spring-inspired Mother’s Day Brunch on her special Sunday, with a four-course prix-fixe menu created by Chef Jonah Friedmann for $95 per person. Margaret’s also offers great views of downtown from the 11th floor of the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District.

Their Mother’s Day special menu features Amuse of honey yuzu compressed watermelon topped with whipped ricotta. A choice of appetizer is between a smoked tomato gazpacho, topped with parmesan brown butter croutons and drizzles of créme fraiche and housemade basil oil; or lobster crepe with Mornay sauce and chicory salad (plus an option to add truffle shavings). Choice of entreé is between a block cut strip loin with au poivre sauce, served with romanesco, crispy potato with black garlic emulsion and a drizzle of mint, or pan-seared scallops served atop angel hair cacio e pepe with crispy leeks and Meyer lemon sabayon sauce. Dessert includes cheesecake, carrot cake and tres leches cake. Please call 214-736-7760 for more information.

Ocean Prime Dallas

Ocean Prime Dallas is offering Mother’s Day Brunch on May 12, with their special brunch menu including Citrus Rhubarb Mimosa: Giffard Rhubarbe, Fresh Orange Juice, Dry Curacao; and Bloody Mary: House Made Pepper Infused Vodka, Shrimp Cocktail, and Cornichons.

Lobster Toast: Avocado Pea Puree, Pea Shoots and Sunny Side Egg Brioche; French Toast: Cinnamon Sugar Whipped Mascarpone, Sausage and Maple Syrup; and Smoked Salmon Latke: Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Arugula, Caviar, Chive Sour Cream are all featured. This is one of our favorite upscale seafood restaurants in Dallas, with a lovely ambiance and terrific service complementing their freshly prepared food and cocktails. Located at 2101 Cedar Springs Road in Dallas; for more information, visit oceanprimedallas.com or call 214-965-0440.

SER Steak + Spirits, the 27th floor upscale steakhouse in the Hilton Anatole, offers an enticing Mother’s Day Brunch along with some of the best views in Dallas. All her brunch favorites are offered, along with carving stations, a beautiful pastry display, specialty brunch cocktails, and more. Mother’s Day Brunch is priced at $85 for adults, $45 for children under 12, and served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, please visit sersteak.com.

Coupes Offers a Taste of France

Coupes offers Moms and guests a brunch created by Chef Diana Zamora that promises “a taste of France in the heart of Highland Park.” Highlights include starters like Amanda’s Pomme Frites; Gougeres, a savory pate choux pastry with a gruyere crème; and Deviled Eggs and Caviar. Entrees include Brioche French Toast; Crepes with a sweet Fromage blanc, raspberries, Parisian chocolate sauce, and vanilla chantilly; a Croque Madame topped with sunny side up egg; and Lobster Benedict.

The Mother’s Day menu features a beautiful tea tower with tea sandwiches, scones, and petit fours. Two Sparkling Float cocktails will be available, one consisting of a scoop of house-made lemon thyme sorbet floating in Faire la Fete, and another with a berry sorbet floating in Gratien & Meyer Rose and fresh floating berries. Both floats will be garnished with edible flowers.

Coupes is located at The Shops at Highland Park at 4234 Oak Lawn Ave in Dallas. For more information, visit coupesdallas.com or call (214) 434-1347.

Asador at the Renaissance Hotel

The farm-to-fire restaurant located inside the Renaissance Hotel in Dallas, Asador offers a spring-inspired Mother’s Day brunch on May 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, with the last seating available at 3:30 p.m. Various brunch stations include salads, charcuterie, seafood, waffles and omelets, a carving station, and more. Cost is $75 for adults; and $25 for children 6-12years of age. For more information, please visit asador.com.

If your mom loves French food, this Mother’s Day offers another brunch “inspired by Paris” at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas. Guests can build their own crepe station, enjoy a decadent fromage and charcuterie board, tapas, and a celebratory seafood station. Desserts include iconic French pastries and elevated American classics. Reservations are available now at 10:30, 11, and 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 and 1 p.m. through OpenTable for Mother’s Day brunch at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, priced at $150.

Truluck’s Celebrates Moms

Enjoy fresh seafood and seasonal accompaniments like Florida Stone Crab claws, Miso-glazed Seabass, New England Sea Scallops, and more this Mother’s Day. Truluck’s also offers a special Kids menu featuring Creamy Mac & Cheese, Crispy Chicken Tenders, Cheeseburger Sliders, and Hand-Battered Shrimp. All locations will showcase a specialty adult cocktail called First Crush ($17), served in celebration of Moms. It’s made with vodka, Orgeat syrup, lemon juice, berry tea syrup, and Maraska cherry liqueur. The kids can toast along with a Shaken Chocolate Milk Mocktini |($6) served with fresh whipped cream and chocolate sauce. Hours of operation May 12 are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations can be made through OpenTable.

Altered States Offers Mom Relaxation

Nothing beats the gift of relaxation and renewal for the mom who does it all. Sensory deprivation float therapy offers a unique and luxurious experience that allows busy moms to escape the chaos of daily life and immerse themselves in a realm of serenity and tranquility. The perfect gift for moms this year, float therapy offers a number of benefits, including deep relaxation for the body and mind, reduced stress and anxiety, pain relief, improved circulation, reduced inflammation, and more.

North Texas moms will appreciate the gift of a float therapy experience from Altered States, with its spacious float cabins, themed float rooms, and welcoming staff. They ensure a delightful experience from the moment guests arrive, leaving them feeling rejuvenated and deeply cared for.

Since John Wayne always loved to celebrate his own mother, moms are admitted free to John Wayne: An American Experience on May 12. As an additional treat, moms will also get 15% off purchases in John Wayne Stock & Supply, as well as have a chance to sample Gold Handle Coffee. The coffee is named for the gold-handled mugs John Wayne gave to cast mates and crew of his movies.

John Wayne: An American Experience is located in the Fort Worth Stockyards; Historic Exhibits Building; 2501 Rodeo Plaza in Fort Worth.